(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 30 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Hopson Development Holdings Ltd. -------------- 30-Mar-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: B+/Negative/-- Country: China

Primary SIC: Real estate

agents and

managers

Mult. CUSIP6: 440270

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

09-Dec-2010 B+/-- B+/--

26-Jun-2008 BB-/-- BB-/--

05-Jun-2007 BB/-- BB/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

Our corporate credit rating on the Chinese property developer Hopson Development Holdings Ltd. reflects the company's aggressive debt-funded expansion, and weak sales execution record as well as corporate governance. Hopson's established brand name, diverse revenue stream compared with 'B+' peers', large and low-cost land reserves, and good profit margins temper these weaknesses.

Hopson's financial risk profile is "highly leveraged," as defined in our criteria. We expect the company's financial strength to remain weak in 2012. Refinancing risks are likely to increase in the next 12 months. We expect the company's short-term debt as of the end of 2011 to be substantial. It also has US$350 million in senior unsecured notes maturing in November 2012. We anticipate that Hopson's ratio of total debt to EBITDA will be more than 6x for 2011, higher than that of most 'B+' rated peers. This is because the company needs large capital expenditure to support its aggressive growth plans. Hopson's weak sales execution record and the uncertain outlook for the property market could also weaken margins. We note that the company's increase in borrowings materially outpaces sales growth. By the end of 2011, Hopson's total borrowings are likely to be more than Hong Kong dollar (HK$) 35 billion, 40% higher than a year ago. In our view, the company's financial management is aggressive and it has not clearly articulated its financial policies.

Hopson's business risk profile is "weak," as defined in our criteria. We expect the Chinese government's cooling measures to continue to hit high-end projects in tier-one cities this year. Such measures will affect Hopson because the company has a heavy exposure to tier-one cities (such as Beijing, Shanghai, and Guangzhou) and, increasingly, to high-end projects. Hopson's sales execution in 2011 was weaker than we expected and substantially lower than that of peers with a similar land bank. Contract sales were Chinese renminbi (RMB) 10 billion in the year.

We assess Hopson's corporate governance as weak because the company has a significant amount of ongoing related-party transactions. In the past few years, the senior management has changed frequently. Hopson replaced both its chief financial officer and CEO in the past 12 months. We are uncertain about how well the new management team will work together. Furthermore, information disclosure is limited and untimely.

The rating also reflects the risks associated with Hopson's strategy to expand its investment property portfolio in the next two years. In our view, the company is likely to increase its exposure to the commercial leasing property segment. The segment is capital intensive and has a long payback period.

Liquidity

Hopson's liquidity is "less than adequate," as defined in our criteria. We believe liquidity sources may not be sufficient to cover liquidity uses in 2012. The slow progress in collecting sales proceeds weakens Hopson's liquidity. The company also faces significant refinancing risks, given the uncertain capital market conditions. Our liquidity assessment is based on the following facts and assumptions:

-- Under our base-case scenario, Hopson's contract sales will be about HK$12 billion-HK$13 billion in 2012.

-- As of the end of 2011, the company has unrestricted cash of HK$2.60 billion and debt due in 12 months of HK$13.63 billion.

-- Land premiums payable in 2012 are about HK$1.4 billion.

-- We have not taken into account the possibility of an asset sale (e.g., investment properties, land plots) or refinancing.

-- The company has some room to cut its budgeted costs for construction and new land acquisitions.

We understand that Hopson has about HK$34.3 billion in unused uncommitted banking facilities as of the end of 2011. Nevertheless, we are uncertain whether these facilities could provide timely liquidity support given the tightened credit environment in China.

Outlook

The negative outlook reflects our view that Hopson's liquidity will further weaken and that the company's refinancing risk will increase in the next 12 months.

We may lower the rating if Hopson's: (1) investment property strategy or related-party transactions further weaken the liquidity position; (2) sales in 2012 are weaker than in 2011 such that financial ratios deteriorate, with EBITDA interest coverage less than 2x; or (3) cash holdings fall below RMB2 billion.

We could revise the outlook to stable if Hopson better executes its growth strategy and demonstrates financial discipline. This would result in improved cash flow and liquidity protection, including a ratio of total debt to EBITDA that is lower than 5x on a sustainable basis, and adequate liquidity.