-- Tokai Labour Bank Series 8 is an RMBS transaction, in which trust certificates are backed
by a pool of housing loan receivables originated by Tokai Labour Bank.
-- Based on our view of the transaction's legal structure, credit support, and pool
characteristics, among other factors, we assigned our preliminary 'AAA (sf)' ratings to the
senior trust certificates 1 and 2.
Nippon Standard & Poor's K.K. (NSP) today assigned its preliminary 'AAA (sf)' ratings to
Tokai Labour Bank's JPY20 billion Series 8 Residential Mortgage Backed Trust Certificates due
December 2047 (see list below). The senior trust certificates issued under this residential
mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) transaction are backed by a pool of housing loan receivables
originated by Tokai Labour Bank and entrusted with Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Co.
(A+/Stable/A-1). This is the eighth securitization of residential mortgage loans originated by
Tokai Labour Bank.
The preliminary ratings are based on information as of Nov. 2, 2012. Subsequent information
may result in the assignment of final ratings that differ from the preliminary ratings. The
final ratings will be assigned after the amount and terms are finalized and a full ratings
analysis has been concluded, including a satisfactory review of the final transaction structure,
transaction documents, and necessary legal documents and opinions.
The preliminary ratings address the full and timely payment of interest and ultimate full
repayment of principal for the senior trust certificates by the transaction's legal final
maturity date in December 2047.
The preliminary ratings are based on:
-- Our conclusion that the interest payments and principal repayments on the senior trust
certificates in this transaction will be made without any difficulty, even under the stress
level sized for a 'AAA' rating;
-- Adequate overcollateralization, excess spread, and the transaction's structure, which
mitigate the credit risk of the underlying loan receivables;
-- The advance payment of expected collection proceeds, in order to cope with commingling
risk;
-- Monthly monitoring of setoff risk, and a structure that allows additional entrustments
upon the occurrence of certain events; and
-- Ample cash reserves established at the trust at closing, to mitigate liquidity risk and
to cover expenses needed for obligor perfection.
Tokai Labour Bank is a labor credit association created through the merger of three labor
banks located in Aichi, Gifu, and Mie prefectures in October 2000. As of March 2012, Tokai
Labour Bank had a deposit balance of JPY1.3737 trillion, a loan balance of JPY1.0549 trillion,
and a capital adequacy ratio of 10.66%. It has 3,338 group members and operates through 43
branches.
Based in the city of Nagoya, Tokai Labour Bank has seen its business results improve in
recent years, backed by its excellent customer base. It has the largest housing loan balance,
almost equivalent in size to those of major regional banks, among the financial institutions
based in the Tokai region.
