(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 02 - Fitch Ratings downgraded Japan-based Sharp Corporation's (Sharp) Long-Term
Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) to 'B-' from 'BBB-'. The ratings remain
on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). A full list of rating actions is provided at the end of this
commentary.
The downgrade reflects growing risks to Sharp's liquidity position, reinforcing
Fitch's view that the technology company will struggle to turn its business
around. The RWN reflects potential further weakness in Sharp's liquidity
position in the short-term due to the company's upcoming debt maturity and
limited access to the capital market.
Sharp's cash balance was JPY221bn as of end-September 2012, significantly short
of the JPY898bn debt maturing within the next one year. In addition, Sharp is
likely to see the previously agreed capital injection of JPY67bn from Hon-Hai
Group reduced following the fall in its share price to around 70% below the
JPY550/share agreed with Hon Hai Group. The company is undertaking asset sales
to raise cash.
Although Sharp succeeded in raising JPY360bn secured loans from its major banks
in September 2012, continuing support from these creditors may not be
forthcoming when the loans fall due in June 2013.
Fitch does not foresee any meaningful operational turnaround in the company's
core business over the short- to medium-term due to deterioration in its market
position as well as in price competitiveness as a result of a high Japanese yen.
Its LCD TV shipments have dramatically fallen 43% yoy during H1FY13 (year ending
March 2013). In addition, Sharp's advanced technology for small- and
medium-sized panels has failed to make any meaningful profit contribution so
far.
Sharp posted another record loss during H1FY13 as revenue fell 16% yoy to
JPY1,104bn with a negative 15.3% EBIT margin (H1FY12: 2.6%) due to ongoing
operational difficulties at its core LCD TV/panel business. In addition, its
weak performance was exacerbated by the continuing price decline of solar cells
due to intense competition and weak demand. Cash flow from operations (CFO) also
fell further to negative JPY104bn (H1FY12: negative JPY28bn).
Fitch has assigned an 'RR4' Recovery Rating to Sharp's local-currency senior
unsecured debt rating, which indicates average recovery (31%-50%) in the event
of a default. However, this recovery rating may change as the agency undertakes
further recovery analysis.
What could trigger a rating action?
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
negative rating action include
- failure to obtain further sources of liquidity to meet short-term obligations
Positive: The ratings are currently on RWN. As a result, Fitch's sensitivities
do not currently anticipate developments with a material likelihood,
individually or collectively, of leading to a positive rating action.
List of rating actions:
Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs downgraded to 'B-' from 'BBB-';
remain on RWN
Local-currency senior unsecured rating downgraded to 'B-' from 'BBB-'; remain on
RWN. 'RR4' Recovery Rating assigned
Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs downgraded to 'B' from 'F3'; remain
on RWN