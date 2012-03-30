(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 30 -

OVERVIEW

-- Applause 2012-1 beneficial interests is an ABS transaction backed by a pool of credit card receivables, and Applause 2012-1 Trust ABL is backed by the Applause 2012-1 beneficial interests.

-- We have assigned our 'AAA (sf)' rating to the Applause 2012-1 beneficial interests and our 'AAA' rating to the Applause 2012-1 Trust ABL, reflecting our view of the credit quality of the underlying assets, as well as the transaction's structure, pool characteristics, credit support, legal risks, and other factors.

Nippon Standard & Poor's K.K. (NSP) today said that it has assigned its 'AAA (sf)' rating to the fixed-rate Applause 2012-1 beneficial interests asset-backed securities (ABS) transaction, and its 'AAA' rating to the fixed-rate Applause 2012-1 Trust ABL, due February 2018 (see list below). The beneficial interests are secured by a pool of credit card shopping receivables and credit card cash advance receivables (hereafter, collectively referred to as "credit card receivables") originated under credit card agreements, and the trust asset-backed loan (ABL) is backed by the beneficial interests. The final issue amount of the 2012-1 beneficial interests has been increased to JPY5.0 billion from the JPY4.0 billion planned when the preliminary ratings were assigned on March 2, 2012. Likewise, the final amount of the 2012-1 Trust ABL has been changed to JPY1.0 billion from JPY4.0 billion.

This transaction has been issued under the existing master trust. The originator additionally entrusted a pool of credit card receivables and cash with the trustee. The originator then received the 2012-1 beneficial interests, the subordinate beneficial interests, the seller's beneficial interests, and the reserve beneficial interests. The 2012-1 beneficial interests were partly sold to investors. The originator then re-entrusted a portion of the 2012-1 beneficial interests (the 2012-1 beneficial interests not sold to investors) with the re-trustee, which in turn issued "re-entrusted beneficial interests" and "re-entrusted reserve beneficial interests." The re-trustee then borrowed funds from the 2012-1 Trust ABL lender based on the ABL agreement and used the funds to redeem the re-entrusted beneficial interests. Nippon Standard & Poor's has assigned its ratings to the 2012-1 beneficial interests and 2012-1 Trust ABL issued/extended under this transaction.

The ratings reflect our opinion on the likelihood of the full and timely payment of interest and the ultimate repayment of principal by the transaction's legal final maturity date in February 2018.

The ratings reflect our views primarily on the following factors:

-- The credit risk inherent in the collateral pool based on the characteristics and historical performance of the collateral assets, as well as the business conditions that we have forecast for the obligors and consumer finance companies;

-- The ample credit support provided via overcollateralization;

-- The payment structure and cash flow mechanics in the event of deterioration in the performance of the underlying assets, including (1) a default trap, in which excess interest from the asset pool will be used to mitigate losses from the defaulted receivables; (2) the establishment of early amortization triggers that will convert the transaction to a monthly pass-through turbo structure; and (3) the establishment of a dynamic reserve to provide credit support to the transaction upon an increase in the default rate;

-- The quality and capability of the originator as a servicer for this transaction;

-- The appointment of two companies, a servicer licensed by the Ministry of Justice under Japan's Servicer Law and a nonservicer, as the backup servicers at the outset of the transaction, to mitigate any adverse impact should certain credit events involving the servicer arise in the future;

-- The mitigation of commingling risk through the maintenance of the seller's beneficial interests at a certain level and through the servicer's provision of an advance in the event of a shortage of seller's beneficial interests;

-- The establishment of a cash reserve to provide liquidity support to the transaction, which mitigates liquidity risk at the time of a servicer replacement; and

-- The transaction's legal structure, including the entrustment of the credit card receivables for the beneficial interests, the transfer of the beneficial interests, and the re-entrustment of the beneficial interests for the trust ABL, none of which will be considered as security interest or a part of the originator's property in the event of the bankruptcy of the originator