(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 30 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India-based Gulabdas & Co's INR200m fund-based facility a 'Fitch A4(ind)' rating.

The ratings reflect GDCo's tight liquidity position and weak credit metrics due to its high working capital requirements, which have resulted in continuous negative cash flow from operations. The latter is because of the company's high cash conversion cycle as it has to maintain sizeable receivable and inventory days for its business. GDCo purchases grey fabric (both cotton and polyester) from domestic suppliers, outsources it for printing and processing and then exports the printed fabric to African countries.

GDCo is also exposed to forex risks, as around 100% of its total revenue comes from export business; however, this risk is mitigated by the firm's policy of entering into forward contracts. The ratings also factor in the high competition in, and cyclical nature of, the textile industry, partnership nature of the business and the risk of any adverse change in regulatory policies.

The ratings are also constrained by geographical and customer concentration risks, arising from the company exporting mainly to western and eastern African countries and its top five customers accounting for nearly 80%-90% of its total revenue.

The ratings draw comfort from GDCo's five-decade-long experience in the textile export business and its strong relationship with its customers. The latter led to substantial sales growth of 16.9% over FY07-FY11 (financial year ending March).

A positive rating guideline would be an improvement in interest coverage above 2.5x on a sustained basis.

Established in 1961, GDCo is a registered partnership firm. In 9MFY12, revenue was INR2,269m, profit after tax was INR40m, and interest coverage was 2.2x, based on unaudited results.