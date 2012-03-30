March 30 -
OVERVIEW
-- There has been significant improvement in the credit quality of the underlying collateral
in Prospero CLO II.
-- Following our analysis, we have raised our ratings on all classes of notes in the
transaction.
-- Prospero CLO II is a cash flow CDO transaction that closed in October 2006.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised its credit ratings on all classes of notes
in Prospero CLO II B.V. (see list below).
Today's rating actions follow our credit and cash flow analysis of the transaction, using
data from the latest available trustee report (dated Feb. 8, 2012). We have considered recent
transaction developments, and our criteria for rating corporate collateralized debt obligations
(CDOs) (see "Related Criteria And Research".
The trustee report shows that all of the transaction's overcollateralization tests are
currently passing and that the reported weighted-average spread earned on the collateral pool
has increased to 3.27% from 2.70% since we published our previous update on this transaction
(see "Transaction Update: Prospero CLO II B.V.," published on May 7, 2010). It also shows that
the percentage of portfolio assets that we consider in our analysis as defaulted (i.e., debt
obligations of obligors rated 'CC', 'SD' [selective default], or 'D') has decreased since our
previous review, to 0.0% from 3.5%. This reduction of assets treated as defaulted, together with
the amortization of the class A-1-A, A-1-B, and A-1-C notes, has caused the credit enhancement
available to all classes of notes to increase.
From our analysis, we have observed a significant positive ratings migration within the
portfolio, which has resulted in lower scenario default rates across all rating levels
calculated by our CDO Evaluator 6.0 rating model.
We have subjected the transaction's capital structure to a cash flow analysis to determine
the break-even default rate for each rated class of notes. In our analysis, we used the
portfolio balance that we considered to be performing (i.e., of assets rated 'CCC-' or above),
the reported weighted-average spread of 3.27%, and the weighted-average recovery rates that we
considered to be appropriate. We incorporated various cash flow stress scenarios using our
standard default patterns, levels, and timings for each rating category assumed for each class
of notes, in conjunction with different interest rate and exchange rate stress scenarios.
Approximately 29.6% of the assets in the transaction's portfolio are not U.S.
dollar-denominated. The issuer has not entered into any derivative agreement to mitigate the
risk of foreign-exchange-related losses. We have therefore applied appropriate stresses in our
cash flow modeling.
We have observed from our analysis that the credit support available to all classes of notes
is now commensurate with higher ratings than previously assigned. Accordingly, we have raised
our ratings on the class A-1-A, A-1-B, A-1-C, A-1-VF, A-2, B, C, D, and E notes.
Prospero CLO II is a cash flow CDO transaction that securitizes loans to primarily
speculative-grade corporate firms. The transaction closed in October 2006 and is managed by
Alcentra NY, LLC.
