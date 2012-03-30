(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 30 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its 'BBB+' long-term corporate
and debt ratings and its 'A-2' short-term corporate credit rating on Bridgestone Corp.
and then withdrew the ratings at the company's request. At the time of the withdrawal, the
outlook on the long-term corporate credit rating was stable.
The ratings reflected our assessment of the company's business risk profile as
satisfactory and its financial risk profile as intermediate. The tire
manufacturer's strength in high-performance tire segments and its strong
competitiveness in global tire markets underpinned the ratings. We believe
Bridgestone maintains a geographically diversified business, a dominant
position in the Japanese market, a broad range of customers, and a relatively
sound financial position. However, Bridgestone faces difficult industry
fundamentals, including intense competition in emerging markets and high raw
material prices, which constrained the ratings. Furthermore, swings in raw
material prices can produce volatility in Bridgestone's profitability and high
capital expenditures can make free operating cash flow unstable.
The world's leading tire manufacturers, including Bridgestone and Compagnie
Generale des Etablissements Michelin S.C.A. (Michelin; BBB+/Stable/A-2) have
been relatively successful in passing higher raw material costs to customers
in recent years. Stiffening competition in emerging markets, upward pressure
on raw material prices such as natural rubber, and the high yen continue to
create a tough business environment for Bridgestone. However, recovering
demand for both replacement and original equipment tires, and the transfer of
higher raw material prices to customers have helped it recover profitability.
Bridgestone's financial standing has improved in line with a recovery in
operating performance over the past two years. We expect the ratio of the
company's funds from operations (FFO) to debt to improve to about 40% in
fiscal 2012 (ending Dec. 31, 2012) from a little over 30% in the previous
fiscal year.
The outlook on the rating was stable at the time of the withdrawal. Although
tougher competition may increase the company's difficulty in transferring
costs to customers, relatively solid demand for tires is likely, in our view,
to help Bridgestone maintain a satisfactory EBITDA margin of around 13% over
the next two years. However, we believe Bridgestone's capital expenditures
will likely remain high over the next two to three years as the company copes
with growing demand for high value-added products in industrialized markets
and enhances its production capacity in emerging markets. Therefore, in our
opinion, Bridgestone's free operating cash flow is unlikely to improve
materially or become much more stable in the same period.
RATINGS LIST
Ratings Withdrawn
To From
Bridgestone Corp.
Corporate credit rating NR BBB+/Stable/A-2
Senior unsecured debt rating NR BBB+