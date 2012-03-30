March 30 -
Overview
-- U.K. broadcaster ITV PLC continued to strengthen its credit metrics in 2011,
supported by a stable advertising environment and almost GBP340 million of debt reduction
through bond buybacks.
-- We are therefore raising our issuer and unsecured debt ratings on ITV to 'BB+' from 'BB'.
-- The stable outlook reflects our view that ITV's credit measures will remain commensurate
with the current rating even in a more challenging economic environment.
Rating Action
On March 30, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised to 'BB+' from 'BB' its
long-term corporate credit rating on U.K. broadcaster ITV PLC. We affirmed the 'B' short-term
corporate credit rating.