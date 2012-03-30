March 30 -
Ratings -- ITV PLC ------------------------------------------------ 30-Mar-2012
CREDIT RATING: BB+/Stable/B Country: United Kingdom
Primary SIC: Television
broadcasting
stations
Mult. CUSIP6: 45069P
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
30-Mar-2012 BB+/B BB+/B
18-Apr-2011 BB/B BB/B
16-Sep-2009 B+/B B+/B
05-Mar-2009 BB-/B BB-/B
06-Aug-2008 BB+/B BB+/B
Issues:
Guarantor(s) : Carlton Communications Ltd.
Rating Rating Date
£1.5 bil med-term note Prog 10/05/2005: sr
unsecd BB+ 30-Mar-2012
£425 mil 5.375% med-term nts due 10/19/2015 BB+ 30-Mar-2012
£250 mil 7.375% bnds due 01/05/2017 BB+ 30-Mar-2012
EUR187.87 mil 10.% nts due 06/30/2014 BB+ 30-Mar-2012
£135 mil 4.% covertible bnds due 11/30/2016 BB+ 30-Mar-2012