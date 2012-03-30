The rating is supported by our view of Mosenergo's strong market position in the relatively affluent City of Moscow (BBB/Stable/--) and the Moscow Oblast (not rated), as well as the operational benefits of its affiliation with and support from its majority owner Gazprom, which supplies 98% of Mosenergo's fuel. We consider the rating to be further supported by low debt leverage, a competitive combined heat and power generation portfolio, a significant share of domestic regulated heat sales, and our anticipation of relatively modest dividend payments.

S&P base-case operating scenario

In our base-case scenario we envisage some erosion in Mosenegro's profitability in 2012, stemming from rising fuel costs. Still, we do not expect the company's EBITDA margin to fall to less than 11% in 2012, which we believe would be in line with that of Russian peers.

At the same time, we believe that 2012 revenues will be hampered by regulatory constraints, including price caps on the capacity market and a modest heating tariff increase of 4%, year on year. We anticipate 8% revenue growth in 2012.

We believe that Mosenegro's 2013 results will largely depend on Russia's regulatory actions related to capacity price indexation and heating tariff adjustments. They will also depend on the company's ability to withstand rising gas prices, which might increase by 15% in 2013.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

For 2012-2013, we estimate that Mosenergo will maintain healthy credit metrics, with funds from operations (FFO) to debt exceeding 50% and debt to EBITDA at much less than 2.0x. This is despite an ambitious capital-expenditure program that assumes investments of about Russian ruble (RUB) 45 billion (about $1.5 billion) in 2012-2013.

Consequently, we anticipate that the company's FOCF will likely be significantly negative in 2012, at about RUB10 billion. This is although it has already secured financing for most of its funding needs via two committed long-term eurodenominated bank lines. The company successfully exercised a put option on its bond issue in February 2012 and repaid RUB4.5 billion to bondholders, which reduced its total unadjusted debt to RUB11 billion as of March 1, 2012.

Liquidity

We consider Mosenergo's liquidity to be "adequate," as defined in ourcriteria, reflecting significant cash balances, a manageable debt maturity profile, and demonstrated ability to access the capital markets. As of March 1, 2012, we estimate the ratio of liquidity sources to uses to be about 1.6x for the subsequent 12 months.

The main sources of Mosenergo's liquidity include:

-- Balance-sheet cash and call deposits of about RUB19 billion (about $655 million), although we believe part of this is tied to the operations;

-- FFO, which we estimate at about RUB17 billion a year; and

-- RUB13 billion available under existing long-term committed lines, although we understand most of this is dedicated to specific projects under Mosenergo's large capital-expenditure program and cannot be used for general corporate purposes or debt redemption.

Key potential uses of liquidity within the coming 12 months include:

-- Short-term debt maturities of about RUB5 billion (including a put option on the bond issue in December 2012);

-- Capital expenditures of about RUB26 billion; and

-- A dividend payment of RUB0.5 billion.

Mosenergo is subject to a number of financial covenants within its existing debt agreements, under which we understand it has significant headroom.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view that Mosenergo's adequate competitive position, low financial leverage, and adequate liquidity should offset the risks associated with its exposure to volatile spot electricity prices and its ambitious capital-expenditure program. We expect that the program will lead to sizable negative FOCF in the medium term.

In line with the current rating, we expect Mosenergo's adjusted FFO-to-debt ratio to be more than 30% and debt-to-EBITDA ratio to be less than 2x. We further assume that Mosenergo will maintain adequate liquidity and debt maturity profiles. Specifically, we anticipate that the company's resources, including long-term committed credit facilities, will cover its funding needs by at least 1.2x.

Ratings upside could arise if we believed that the regulatory environment and the company's operating performance were becoming more predictable and we saw a track record of prudent financial strategies and a sustainably better financial position than we currently forecast.

We think pressure on Mosenergo's credit profile could result from a more aggressive financial policy than we currently anticipate. In addition, we could take a negative rating action if the company started to rely excessively on short-term financing, if its liquidity deteriorated to "less-than-adequate" levels, or if its profitability significantly deteriorated, which could lead to weaker financial metrics.

A negative intervention by Gazprom could lead us to revise the current one-notch uplift from the SACP for parental support.

