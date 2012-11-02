(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 02 - Fitch Ratings has revised Thailand-based Total Access Communication Public Company
Limited's (DTAC) Outlook to Positive from Stable.
At the same time, the agency has also affirmed DTAC's Long-Term Foreign- and
Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB-', National Long-Term
Rating at 'A+(tha)', National Short-Term Rating at 'F1(tha)', and the National
Long-term rating on its senior unsecured debentures at 'A+(tha)'.
The Outlook revision reflects Fitch's expectation that the regulatory
environment for the telecom industry in Thailand will improve after the
completion of 3G spectrum auction on 16 October 2012. This will enable DTAC to
migrate its operation and subscribers to the new licence system which, unlike
the current concession agreement, does not have pending legal and regulatory
issues. Currently, DTAC operates its mobile service under the concession
agreement which is exposed to legal and regulatory uncertainty including a
pending investigation of past concession amendments and the concession expiry
date.
The agency notes that spectrum allocation should boost DTAC's network capacity
and support rapid growth in mobile data traffic over the medium term. Fitch
expects non-voice revenue for the Thai mobile sector to continue to grow by
30%-35% per annum over the next two years. The potential growth in non-voice
revenue should help offset slower growth in traditional voice service.
However, Fitch points to potential legal challenges to, and investigations into,
the 3G auction and the final auction price. There were criticisms from the
public that the auction rules discouraged competitive bidding leading to final
auction prices that are close to the start price. Fitch believes that the
successful issuance of 3G licences and more clarity on the impact from the legal
challenges or investigations should help address these concerns.
Fitch expects profit margin of major mobile operators to fall over the next two
years due to a likely increase in competition. Operators are likely to target a
fast migration of their operations and subscribers to the new licence system, so
the agency expects companies will be more aggressive in offering incentives to
existing and new subscribers. Nevertheless, Fitch believes telecom operators
could benefit from lower regulatory cost in the long run, after the bulk of the
subscriber base connects the new networks.
The high licence fee and additional investment cost for the 3G network will lead
to an increase in net debt and financial leverage for DTAC over the next three
years, but Fitch believes that its solid cash flow generation and large rating
headroom should help the company absorb the effect of any significant negative
free cash flow. At end-9M12, DTAC's funds flow from operations (FFO)-adjusted
net leverage was healthy at 0.68x.
What Could Trigger A Rating Action?
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to an
upgrade of DTAC's ratings include
-A smooth migration to a new licence system
- FFO-adjusted net leverage below 2.5x on a sustained basis
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a
revision of Outlook to Stable include
-Heightened uncertainty regarding the legal challenges to the auction process
which could affect the migration process to the new licence system or lead to
cancellation and prolong the auction