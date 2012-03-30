Rationale

The ratings on U.K.-based regulated water utility United Utilities Water PLC (UUW; BBB+/Stable/A-2), and its parent, United Utilities PLC (UU; BBB-/Stable/A-3), reflect our assessment of the consolidated group's "excellent" business risk profile and "significant" financial risk profile. The ratings are supported by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of the group's almost exclusive focus on the water sector, a sector that we consider as having low operating risks. Further support for the ratings comes from the stable and predictable cash flows generated by the broadly credit-supportive regulatory framework over five-year periods; relatively low balance sheet gearing compared to peers; and a "strong" liquidity position with significant pre-funding of capital expenditures (capex).

These rating strengths are in part offset by a weakening in cash flow-based credit measures following the start of the current five-year regulatory period on April 1, 2010, which illustrates the issue of regulatory reset risk. Additional constraints on the ratings include an operational track record that has been below average historically; and a large capex program that, when combined with dividend payments, we think will result in negative discretionary cash flows during the current regulatory period (2010-2015).

Although we rate the company on a consolidated basis, the long-term rating on the holding company (UU) is two notches lower than that on the operating subsidiary (UUW) because UUW benefits from regulatory protection. In our view, debtholders at the holding company level are more exposed to nonpayment risk because they have only secondary access, through dividends, to regulated operating cash flows (for more information, see "U.K. Regulatory Ring-Fencing Risk For Utility Holding Companies: Standard & Poor's Approach," published July 8, 2003, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal).

S&P base-case operating scenario

UU reported stable operating performance for the six months to Sept. 30, 2011. Operating profit before exceptional items fell by 1% to GBP324 million, as increasing infrastructure renewals expenditure offset a 4.5% increase in revenues that was driven mainly by inflation. We consider that the 2010-2015 regulatory price control is quite challenging for all the water companies in England and Wales, including UU. During the five-year period, UU must reduce the average real price that it charges its customers by 0.4%.

However, UU is proactively mitigating the effects of the price control on its credit metrics, for example through its wide-ranging cost-efficiency program that has supported a GBP10 million outperformance against the regulator's assumptions for operating expenditure in financial 2010-2011 (ended March 31, 2011), with similar outperformance likely in financial 2011-2012.

In our base-case operating scenario, UU will achieve a gradual increase in EBITDA over the 2010-2015 regulatory period, and will report an EBITDA margin of about 55%, rising to about 60% by 2015. Our base case reflects revenues allowed under the regulatory framework and our assumption of operating costs. UU's underlying profitability has, in our view, been enhanced by the disposal of most remaining nonregulated businesses in 2010, which has resulted in about 99% of operating profit being derived from the relatively high-margin water business.

The Office of Water regulation (Ofwat), the regulator of water providers in England and Wales, assessed UU's operational performance as below average in the last regulatory period (2005-2010), culminating in a revenue penalty of 0.5% in 2010-2015. At the beginning of the current regulatory period, Ofwat replaced its Operational Performance Assessment (OPA) with the Service Incentive Mechanism (SIM), under which UU ranked last in 2010-2011. This said, UU appears to be making significant progress in 2011-2012, rising four places on the SIM's qualitative assessment to fifth out of ten water and sewerage companies. In addition, on a range of other regulatory measures, such as leakage and relative efficiency bandings, UU is relatively well positioned.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

UU's cash flow-based measures weakened in financial 2010-2011, because the company was required to reduce revenues by 4.5%, while maintaining one of the largest capex programs in the industry. Standard & Poor's-adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to debt declined to 11.6% in financial 2010-2011, from an average of about 14% for the 2010-2015 regulatory period. Under our base-case scenario for cash flow, we estimate that adjusted FFO to debt will decline further in financial 2011-2012 and financial 2012-2013, but will recover to about 12% in 2014-2015. This recovery will be supported by the front-ended nature of infrastructure renewals expenditure, operating expenditure outperformance, and financial outperformance due to inflation remaining above the regulator's assumptions.

UU's leverage, as defined by the regulatory measure of debt to regulated capital value (RCV), remained moderate in 2010-2011, at about 60%, which we consider is well positioned in the middle of the regulator's assumed range of 55%-65%. Under our base-case scenario for the capital structure, debt to RCV will gradually improve during 2010-2015. This is because we anticipate that inflation will remain significant, increasing the RCV to an equal degree, while debt will accrete less rapidly given that not all of UU's debt is inflation-linked. Our base case assumes that adjusted debt to RCV will reduce toward 56%-57% by 2014-2015, which is at the bottom end of UU's peer group.

Liquidity

The short-term rating on UUW is 'A-2', and that on UU is 'A-3'. We assess UU'sliquidity as "strong" under our criteria and calculate that liquidity sources should exceed liquidity needs by about 1.5x over the next 12 months.

As of Sept. 30, 2011, we estimate liquidity sources of about GBP1.70 billion.

These include:

-- Unrestricted cash and equivalents of about GBP325 million.

-- An available GBP520 million in undrawn committed bank facilities with expiry dates beyond 12 months.

-- FFO of about GBP660 million.

To these sources we add GBP200 million under a facility provided, since Sept. 30, 2011, by the European Investment Bank (EIB; AAA/Negative/A-1+).

We estimate UU's liquidity needs over the next 12 months to be about GBP1.12 billion, comprising:

-- Short-term debt of GBP319 million.

-- Capex of about GBP600 million.

-- Dividend payments of about GBP200 million.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view of the relatively predictable performanceof UU's low-risk, regulated U.K. water and wastewater operations. We anticipate that UU is likely to continue to manage its business efficiently; maintain a stable financial profile throughout the 2010-2015 regulatory period; and continue to improve its operational performance, which Ofwat has assessed as below average historically.

In our opinion, UU is developing more rating headroom in the current regulatory period, supported by financial outperformance on regulatory assumptions, and the profiling of regulated tariffs and infrastructure renewals expenditure. We would consider an upgrade if we believed that UU could sustainably achieve an adjusted FFO-to-debt ratio of more than 12%, while maintaining adjusted FFO interest coverage of more than 3x and an adjusted debt-to-RCV ratio of less than 65%. Furthermore, if we assess UU as having improved its operational performance to at least the peer average, we would consider reducing the threshold for adjusted FFO to debt to 11% to reflect our view of reduced business risk. This assumes that we see no increase in business risk in other areas, for example, as a result of regulatory reform or competition in the sector.

We consider downward rating pressure as less likely, based on current information. However, a downgrade could occur if UU was unable to maintain an adjusted FFO-to-debt ratio of about 9%-10%, assuming an unchanged business risk profile.

