Summary analysis -- eAccess Ltd. ---------------------------------- 02-Nov-2012

CREDIT RATING: BB+/Watch Dev/-- Country: Japan

Primary SIC: Communications

services, nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 26938N

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

08-Mar-2011 BB+/-- BB+/--

Rationale

The ratings on eAccess Ltd. reflect its solid position in the Japanese asymmetric digital subscriber line (ADSL) market, which is generating stable cash flows, and its strength in mobile data communications, which has strong growth potential. The following factors constrain the ratings: a weak position in mobile communications market and low brand recognition of products and services due to the dominance of three major wireless telecommunications carriers; intensifying competition in the mobile broadband segment, in which major wireless carriers are aggressively expanding; and a high dependence on debt. Given these factors, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services evaluates the company's business risk profile as "fair" and financial risk profile as "significant."