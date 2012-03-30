(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 30 -

Overview

-- The arrest of three executive directors of Hong Kong-based property developer SHKP, including its two chairmen, could weaken management's stability and reputation.

-- While events unfold, SHKP's daily operations are unlikely to be immediately affected; we believe the company's ample liquidity and strong capital market standing should help meet its short-term financing needs.

-- We are placing the 'A+' corporate credit rating on SHKP and its notes on CreditWatch with negative implications.

-- We aim to resolve the CreditWatch when the impact of the corruption investigation becomes clearer.

Rating Action

On March 30, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed the following ratings on CreditWatch with negative implications: the 'A+' long-term corporate credit rating and 'cnAAA' Greater China credit scale ratings on Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd. (SHKP); and the 'A+' issue ratings and 'cnAAA' Greater China credit scale ratings on the company's outstanding senior unsecured notes. SHKP is one of the largest real estate operating companies in Hong Kong and is the highest rated.

Rationale

We placed the ratings on SKHP on CreditWatch to reflect our view that the arrest of three of its executive directors and the related investigation by the Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) may weaken the stability of its management and reputation of the company.

SHKP announced that on March 29, 2012, ICAC officers arrested the company's two chairmen and managing directors, Thomas and Raymond Kwok. The arrests are connected to an investigation into offences allegedly committed under the Prevention of Bribery Ordinance. The ICAC arrests follow that of Mr. Thomas Chan, an executive director, on March 19, 2012. We are not certain whether the two events are connected.

We understand that the three men have resumed their management duties after being released from custody. Currently, no charges have been filed. Events may continue to unfold over the next few months. SHKP currently has a total of six executive directors following the passing of Mr. Chan Kai-ming on March 28.

In our view, the arrests will not have any immediate impact on SHKP's daily operations because it is a well-established company. But the magnitude and scope of the ICAC investigation remains uncertain. We believe the company has ample liquidity and strong capital market standing to meet its short-term financing needs.

CreditWatch

We aim to resolve the CreditWatch over the next three months. The resolution will take into view any further action from the ICAC and the risk of a negative impact on the company as a result of the investigation.

We may lower the rating if the ICAC investigation leads to a permanently weakened management team, and material damage to the company's major projects or reputation.

We may affirm the rating if the impact of the investigation proves to be short-lived and the company's management team resumes normal operations in the next two to three months.

Related Criteria And Research

-- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action

To From

Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd.

Corporate Credit Rating A+/Watch Neg/-- A+/Stable/--

cnAAA/Watch Neg/-- cnAAA/--/--

Senior Unsecured A+/Watch Neg A+

Senior Unsecured cnAAA/Watch Neg cnAAA