In May 2012, Marubeni announced that it will fully acquire Gavilon Holdings
for approximately US$3.6 billion. The amount is equivalent to 33% of
Marubeni's total capital as of March 2012. In our view, Marubeni will likely
incur a substantial amount of goodwill on the acquisition, which will weaken
its capital quality.
Gavilon had total assets of approximately US$6.2 billion as of December 2011.
Through the acquisition, those assets will be consolidated into Marubeni and
increase its leverage significantly. Marubeni's debt/equity ratio is likely to
exceed 2.2x by March 2013--taking into consideration the acquisition payment,
Gavilon's debt (US$2 billion according to media reports), and other committed
investments besides Gavilon--if its capital increases as the company expects
as a result of profit accumulation. Marubeni aims to bring down the ratio to
1.8x by March 2013 through measures such as selling its assets. In our
opinion, the management's commitment to manage the ratio is strong.
Marubeni's earnings are sensitive to fluctuations in crude oil, coal, and
copper prices, as well as foreign exchange rates. Marubeni is likely to
experience substantial reduction in its coal earnings due to the decline in
coal prices. Nevertheless, the impact is likely to be manageable as the coal
business accounted for about 13% of its earnings in fiscal 2011 (ended March
31, 2012). Marubeni's other major earnings sources are oil and copper, and
their prices have been relatively stable, although they are hovering at levels
that are somewhat lower than Marubeni's initial price assumptions. Marubeni
may find it difficult to achieve its profit target of JPY200 billion for fiscal
2012 (ending March 31, 2013), although the shortfall is likely to be limited
at the current price level.
The company's risk management system measures the risk and return of new
investments and manages overall portfolio risk. Investments made by general
trading companies (GTCs) are generally characterized by low liquidity,
difficulty in measuring market prices, and few data samples, which make it
hard to accurately capture associated risks. Although Marubeni calculates its
risk assets by taking into account the risk characteristics of each asset, the
results obtained from the current method may not sufficiently reflect the
potential risks if the business environment deteriorates beyond our
expectations. As such, there is still room to enhance and improve the current
risk management system through methods such as effective model testing and
stress tests.
Funding and liquidity risks
Standard & Poor's assesses Marubeni's liquidity as "adequate," as defined in
our criteria. We expect Marubeni's ratio of liquidity sources to the use of
liquidity to exceed 1.2x over the next one to two years. Marubeni's liquidity
is unlikely to deteriorate significantly, given its stable relationships with
major lenders including Mizuho Corporate Bank (A+/Negative/A-1), the company's
main bank. The company is able to secure foreign currency from its main bank,
among others, if necessary.
Outlook
The outlook is negative. Although Marubeni aims to lower its increased
leverage following the acquisition of Gavilon and it has shown its commitment
to the task, Standard & Poor's believes there is some uncertainty to
Marubeni's deleveraging plan, given that financial markets remain volatile and
the global economy is showing signs of weakness. Against this backdrop, a drop
in commodity prices and weaker global demand will hurt Marubeni's financial
performance. And in light of its increased leverage, Marubeni's credit profile
will become more susceptible to financial stress. If Marubeni finds difficulty
in lowering its leverage and restoring its capitalization, its rating is
likely to be lowered. Conversely, we will consider revising the outlook to
stable if we see a good likelihood that it will improve its leverage through
asset reduction and maintain its improved financial profile at a level that is
commensurate with its ratings.
