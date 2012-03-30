The banking industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan (BBB+/Stable/A-2) has experienced a
pronounced boom and bust cycle over the past decade. After several years of rapid expansion in
the mid-2000s, the banking industry collapsed in 2008. Several large banking groups, including
BTA Bank J.S.C. and Alliance Bank, defaulted soon after. Since then, the industry has
shrunk and been restructured, with systemwide loans dropping to 39% of GDP in 2011 from 59% in
2007. More than 30% of Kazakh banks' loan portfolios were overdue by more than 90 days at
year-end 2011. During the crisis years, the government intervened substantially, but did not
bail out all banks, we understand due to the sizable losses and the large degree of fraud behind
some of the problems.
We revised our industry risk score for Kazakhstan because in our view systemwide funding has
improved to "high risk" from "very high risk" previously, as our criteria define these terms. On
Sept. 30, 2011, the Kazakh banking system was in a net external asset position of $5.5 billion,
compared with a net external debt position of $15.7 billion at year-end 2008. This reflected a
decrease in banks' aggregate cross-border debt to $16 billion at year-end 2011 from a peak of
$40 billion at year-end 2008. The improvement was largely due to the write-off of the majority
of foreign debts of three defaulted and restructured banks (BTA, Alliance, and Temirbank
) in 2010, the repayment of foreign debts by other banks, and the sharp reduction of
new cross-border debt issues by Kazakh banks since 2008. We don't expect Kazakh banks to
significantly increase borrowing in international capital markets in 2012-2013, owing to high
costs and restricted access to these markets.
Our economic risk score of '8' reflects that we have maintained our assessment of "high
risk" in economic resilience and economic imbalances, and "extremely high risk" in credit risk
in the economy.
Kazakhstan's economy is concentrated in the hydrocarbons sector. We expect economic growth
to remain high over the medium term, due to increased oil and gas production. High political
risk derives from uncertainty relating to presidential succession. In our opinion, the Kazakh
banking sector is still in a correction phase, during which nonperforming and restructured loans
will remain high as banks work out problem loans, particularly to the construction industry.
We anticipate the country's current account to remain in surplus in the short to medium term
and the narrow net external debt position to reduce further. Our view of credit risk in
Kazakhstan's economy takes into account what we regard as Kazakh banks' aggressive lending
practices and relaxed underwriting standards, as well as the country's weak payment culture and
rule of law. Although banks curtailed lending during the crisis in 2008-2011, a new aggressive
expansionary cycle could begin when the industry recovers.
Our revised industry risk score for Kazakhstan is '7'. This reflects that we have maintained
our assessment of "very high risk" in the institutional framework, "high risk" in competitive
dynamics, and changed our assessment of systemwide funding to "high risk". In our view, the
Kazakh banking sector is characterized by weak governance and transparency and appears to have a
high incidence of corruption and fraud. While regulators aim to impose stricter and more
proactive regulation, it remains to be seen whether they will have the capacity and authority to
prevent future problems. The banking industry's performance and stability have been weak over
the past decade. Although average operating margins were wide in absolute terms, banks' ability
to price risks proved poor, in our view, and led to dramatic fluctuations in earnings.
Systemwide funding reflects structural deficiencies, including the short-term nature of
funding and underdeveloped domestic capital markets. Reliance on cross-border resources has
reduced markedly over the past three years, partly due to the write-off of most of the foreign
debt of the banks that defaulted. The sustainability of deposits of the government and
government-supported industries remains critical for the liquidity of the banking system.
We continue to classify the Kazakh government as "supportive" toward the domestic banking
system. This classification recognizes the government's track record of providing support to the
banking system during the 2008-2011 crisis by:
-- Recapitalizing systemically important banks,
-- Providing banks with liquidity facilities and loan guarantees,
-- Directing state-related entities to place their deposits with commercial banks, and
-- Offering real estate assistance.
The government did not, however, prevent BTA and Alliance Bank from defaulting on their
foreign debts. In 2009, BTA, the third largest bank in the country and currently 81% owned by
the government, defaulted partly we understand because of its owners' fraudulent acts. Since
then, BTA has missed a coupon payment on its Eurobonds. Therefore, in our opinion, BTA defaulted
a second time in January 2012. We view BTA as an atypical case.
We believe that the Kazakhstan government has the capacity and willingness to support
domestic banks with high and moderate systemic importance. It remains committed to BTA's
restoration and has publically stated that it would recapitalize BTA after agreeing the terms of
debt restructuring. In our opinion, the government has decided to seek a second restructuring of
BTA because the bank's financial standing had materially deteriorated in 2011 and the level of
its problem assets and operating expenses had been underestimated at the time of the first
restructuring.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
-- BICRA on Kazakhstan Revised to Group '8' From Group '9', Nov. 9, 2011