Nov 02 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Indonesia-based financing company PT Mandiri Tunas Finance (MTF) a National Long-Term Rating of 'AA(idn)' with Stable Outlook.

The rating reflects strong linkage and continued support from majority shareholder, PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (Mandiri; 'BBB-'/Stable) which owns 51% of MTF. This view is based on MTF's strategic importance to Mandiri in expanding its domestic consumer lending. Mandiri continues to support the funding of its subsidiaries through a joint financing scheme where Mandiri assumes the bulk of the credit risk.

Developments leading to a weakening of perceived support from its parent, such as significant changes to ownership or a weakening in its parent's financial ability, could result in a multi-notch downgrade on the company. This is because the company's standalone credit profile is not sufficiently strong to support current ratings.

The company's financing receivables rapidlly increased to IDR9.9trn in H112 from IDR8.4trn at end-2011 and IDR2.4trn at end-2009. Most of the growth was mainly financed jointly with Mandiri. MTF's target is for 85% of its total portfolio to be funded by such joint financing over the medium term, up from 79% currently.

Despite rapid loan growth, MTF's asset quality has remained manageable with non-performing loans (NPLs: overdue more than 90 days) at about 1% of total loans in H112 and 2011. Fitch expects MTF's asset quality to improve in the near- to medium-term due to tighter regulation on downpayments for cars and motorcycle.

MTF's debt to equity ratio (DER) decreased to 5.9x at end-June 2012 (end-2011: 7x) following the repayment of its bonds in 2012. Fitch believes that MTF will maintain DER below the regulatory requirement of 10x.

MTF is an Indonesia-based non-captive finance company providing car and motorcycle financing to retail customers and leasing. It is owned by Bank Mandiri (Mandiri, 51%) and PT Tunas Ridean Tbk (Tunas Ridean, 49%).