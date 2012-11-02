(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 02 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Indonesia-based financing company PT Mandiri Tunas
Finance (MTF) a National Long-Term Rating of 'AA(idn)' with Stable Outlook.
The rating reflects strong linkage and continued support from majority
shareholder, PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (Mandiri; 'BBB-'/Stable) which owns
51% of MTF. This view is based on MTF's strategic importance to Mandiri in
expanding its domestic consumer lending. Mandiri continues to support the
funding of its subsidiaries through a joint financing scheme where Mandiri
assumes the bulk of the credit risk.
Developments leading to a weakening of perceived support from its parent, such
as significant changes to ownership or a weakening in its parent's financial
ability, could result in a multi-notch downgrade on the company. This is because
the company's standalone credit profile is not sufficiently strong to support
current ratings.
The company's financing receivables rapidlly increased to IDR9.9trn in H112 from
IDR8.4trn at end-2011 and IDR2.4trn at end-2009. Most of the growth was mainly
financed jointly with Mandiri. MTF's target is for 85% of its total portfolio to
be funded by such joint financing over the medium term, up from 79% currently.
Despite rapid loan growth, MTF's asset quality has remained manageable with
non-performing loans (NPLs: overdue more than 90 days) at about 1% of total
loans in H112 and 2011. Fitch expects MTF's asset quality to improve in the
near- to medium-term due to tighter regulation on downpayments for cars and
motorcycle.
MTF's debt to equity ratio (DER) decreased to 5.9x at end-June 2012 (end-2011:
7x) following the repayment of its bonds in 2012. Fitch believes that MTF will
maintain DER below the regulatory requirement of 10x.
MTF is an Indonesia-based non-captive finance company providing car and
motorcycle financing to retail customers and leasing. It is owned by Bank
Mandiri (Mandiri, 51%) and PT Tunas Ridean Tbk (Tunas Ridean, 49%).