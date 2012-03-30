We believe that NOVATEK has demonstrated a favorable record of managing country risk, with
strong production growth in recent years, access to attractive gas assets, tax holidays for
subsidiary OAO Yamal LNG, and an agreement with Gazprom to act as intermediary for a small
commission in NOVATEK'S future exports of Yamal LNG gas production . The favorable track record
is a ratings support for now, but in the future we will view it in the context of NOVATEK's
standing in Russia's developing political and institutional environment. NOVATEK's shareholding
structure provides some comfort, in our view. OAO Gazprom (BBB/Stable/A-1), Russia's
largest gas producer, controls 10%, Total S.A. (AA-/Stable/A-1+) controls 12%, and
business man Gennady Timchenko, reported to have strong political connections, controls about
21%.
On the negative side, we view NOVATEK's financial policies as moderate and borderline
aggressive, reflecting the group's large acquisitions in recent years that have lead to heavy
debt increases, as well as the group's announced planned heavy increase in capital spending in
coming years. In our view, this is likely to result in negative, or at best neutral, FOCF.
Another relative weakness in our view is the group's inherent exposure to Russian country risk,
including uncertain enforcement of tax and regulations, as well as exposure to the volatile U.S.
dollar/Russian ruble exchange rate, and dependency on a third party, Gazprom, , which owns the
gas distribution system in Russia, for transporting the bulk of its products.
S&P base-case scenario
We expect EBITDA in 2012 to improve to about $3.5 billion-$3.7 billion, based upon continued
healthy production expected to increase to about 58 billion-60 billion cubic meters, from about
53.7 billion cubic meters in 2011, as well as an expected 15% increase in the regulated domestic
gas price from June 2012. Even though NOVATEK's gas prices are not regulated, we believe they
indirectly depend on the regulated gas price for Gazprom. In 2011, EBITDA stood at about $3.1
billion.
We expect NOVATEK's return on capital to remain solid in 2012, supported by low-cost onshore
operations from a few key fields.
S&P base-case cash flow and capital structure scenario
In 2012, we expect the group's funds from operations (FFO) to improve to $2.6 billion-$2.8
billion from about $2.5 billion in 2011 as a result of higher production and increased prices.
While we expect credit ratios to remain robust, with FFO to debt at about 70%, and debt to
EBITDA about 1.0x, we now foresee negative, or at best neutral, FOCF because of the group's more
aggressive capital-spending plans. The final investment decision has not yet been taken, but we
anticipate that OAO Yamal LNG and two partners will undertake the construction of a liquefied
natural gas plant with a total estimated cost of at least $18 billion.
Liquidity
We think NOVATEK has adequate liquidity sources to cover its needs in the near term, even in
the event of unforeseen EBITDA declines. We consider that the group's debt maturities over the
medium term should be manageable, but we note the relatively large debt maturities of Russian
ruble (RUB) 35 billion in 2013 ($1.2 billion). Our assessment of NOVATEK's liquidity profile
incorporates the following expectations and assumptions:
-- Estimated sources of about $4.9 billion-$5 billion including cash, estimated FFO, and an
undrawn long-term committed credit facility from Sberbank of Russia of RUB40 billion (due in
August 2012).
-- Estimated uses of about $3.2 billion-$3.5 billion including capital spending, short-term
debt, and dividends.
-- We expect net sources to remain positive, even if EBITDA declines by more than 15%.
-- Compliance with financial covenants could survive a 15% drop in EBITDA, in our view.
Moreover, NOVATEK has several short-term uncommitted credit facilities, which we do not
include in our assessment. We note the near-term maturity of the only committed credit facility;
however, we expect NOVATEK to undertake measures to keep the ratios of resources to uses above
1.2x.
We expect the group to have an ample EBITDA cushion against a consolidated leverage ratio
covenant of 3x and EBITDA interest coverage of more than 4x in 2012.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that NOVATEK's operating cash flow will continue
to benefit from increasing production and domestic gas price realizations, as well as from the
group's competitive cost structure. We expect the group will continue to manage its liquidity.
While the current rating has some headroom for further acquisitions, we could take negative
rating actions if debt to EBITDA were to rise above 1.5x and FFO to debt were to remain below
60% for a lengthy period.
Although we expect some ratings headroom for further acquisitions, the rating could also
come under negative pressure if management undertook further large debt-financed acquisitions,
if capital spending increased more than the group's current guidance, or if liquidity weakened.
Adverse regulatory changes, operational risk related to Gazprom (which is not in our base case),
and larger-than-expected cost or capital-expenditure inflation could lead to negative rating
actions or a revision of the outlook to negative.
If the final investment decision is taken to develop the liquefied natural gas project, we
expect NOVATEK to pass on a large share of the development to international partners in line
with its guidance. To date, only one partner, Total S.A., has been announced.
Ratings upside is unlikely, given the already high rating for a group with such large
Russian exposure.