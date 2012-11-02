Nov 02 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Punch Taverns Finance
Plc's (Punch A) notes. The Outlooks on the class A and M notes are Negative. A
full list of rating actions is below.
The downgrades are driven by a combination of further declines in business
performance, limited scope for operational change and Fitch's expectation that
without a material improvement in business prospects, the B, C and D notes are
in danger of ultimately defaulting. These issues are compounded by ineffective
financial covenants.
The Negative Outlook reflects the agency's view that Punch A's performance
remains challenged by macro-economic factors such as the uncertainty about the
jobs' market, rising commodity prices, the ongoing change in consumer behaviour
especially affecting wet-led pubs, further exposure to alcohol taxation and the
continued strength of the off-trade.
The transaction's performance has continued to deteriorate, as evidenced by the
decline in operating profit and resulting coverage (rolling two quarter EBITDA
DSCR down to 1.36x (unsupported 1.07x vs. 1.17x a year ago, compared with a
financial covenant of 1.25x)). Performance has not yet levelled out, as
indicated by like-for-like net income from Punch Taverns Plc's (Plc) core
estate, which is a good proxy for Punch A's core estate, dropping by 3.7% (vs.
2.1% in FY11). However, this is mainly driven by pubs not held on substantive
agreements (6% of Plc's core and 45% of Plc's turnaround estate).
EBITDA per pub has remained largely flat over the past four quarters. This was
heavily influenced by the borrower's disposal programme, which focuses on
selling poorly performing pubs from Punch's turnaround estate. The agency
expects that continued pressure, on both revenues with notably the ongoing
rebasing of the rent charged to the tenants and costs with rising food,
utilities, and maintenance costs, should continue to curtail EBITDA.
Fitch's FCF forecasts only give credit to unsupported operating cash flows. The
agency forecasts DSCRs will be strained by further declining EBITDA/FCF as well
as increasing debt service after 2015. The agency's base case FCF DSCR (minimum
of both the average and median DSCRs to the notes' legal final maturity) for the
class A, M, B, C and D notes is c. 1.5x, 1.1x, 0.9x, 0.85x and 0.8x,
respectively. The agency forecasts that FY13 EBITDA could drop by another c. 7%
with EBITDA margin falling close to 49% (from 56.7% three years ago). The EBITDA
decline is mainly driven by the annualised effect of the pub disposals, lower
rental income (as their readjustments continue) and increased operating costs.
FCF is forecast to decline slightly more than EBITDA as more cash-strapped
tenants are expected to struggle to fully contribute to capex and potentially
more tenants moving to shorter tenancy agreements which involve Punch carrying
out the majority of repairs to the pubs.
Further asset disposals and potential debt prepayments could have a material
impact on the assumptions and DSCRs. Additionally, with regards to the forecast
of FCF (after-tax), Fitch understands that the interest expense incurred due to
the subordinated loan funding (GBP1,023m) is fully tax deductible and is
therefore functioning as an efficient tax-shield.
Following the sale of 272 pubs, mainly from the borrower's turnaround estate,
the net debt-to-EBITDA multiples (3x/6.5x/8.5x/9.1x/9.7x for classes A/M/B/C/D,
respectively) after tax upstreams deteriorated despite further cash accumulation
within Punch A. Unlike FY11 no debt was prepaid this year. Apart from
accumulating cash within the securitisation, disposal proceeds were invested in
capex, predominantly in the core estate.
Plc has completed a review of its capital structure. It commented that both
securitisations (Punch A and Punch Taverns Finance B Ltd ) are viewed as "over
levered" and "unsustainable". Plc intends to discuss this situation with the
bondholders and other stakeholders of Punch A and Punch Taverns Finance B Ltd.
While the cash support for Punch A could be more than recouped in FY11, the net
support (after tax upstreams) amounts to GBP5m in FY12. Fitch expects the net
support necessary to maintain the transaction above its financial advisor
covenant of 1.35x to increase further next year due to continued declines in
EBITDA combined with lower tax rates. Given the limited cash resources and the
increasing amortisation profile from 2015 onwards, the agency does not expect
Plc's support to be maintained if no agreement with bondholders and other
stakeholders about a restructuring of the debt can be reached. The timing of the
further process remains unclear thus far. This adds further uncertainty
contributing to the Negative Outlook.
Fitch used its UK whole business securitisation criteria to review the
transaction's structure, financial data and cash flow projections and to
stress-test each of the rated instruments.
Punch A is a whole business securitisation of 2,604 leased and tenanted pubs
across the UK owned by Punch Taverns Group.
The rating actions are as follows:
GBP270.0m class A1(R) fixed-rate notes due 2022: downgraded to 'BBB-' from
'BBB'; Outlook Negative
GBP233.1m class A2(R) fixed-rate notes due 2020: downgraded to 'BBB-' from
'BBB'; Outlook Negative
GBP108.9m class M1 fixed-rate notes due 2026: downgraded to 'B' from 'BB-';
Outlook Negative
GBP398.7m class M2(N) floating-rate notes due 2029: downgraded to 'B' from
'BB-'; Outlook Negative
GBP79.5m class B1 fixed-rate notes due 2026: downgraded to 'CCC' from 'B';
GBP83.7m class B2 fixed-rate notes due 2029: downgraded to 'CCC' from 'B';
GBP134m class B3 floating-rate notes due 2031: downgraded to 'CCC' from 'B';
GBP85.1m class C(R) fixed-rate notes due 2033: downgraded to 'CCC' from 'B-';
GBP83.8m class D1 floating-rate notes 2032: affirmed at 'CCC'