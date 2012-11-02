(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 02 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen Girozentrale's
(Helaba; 'A+'/Stable/'F1+') public sector Pfandbriefe at 'AAA'. Outlook Stable following a
periodic review of the programme.
The review is based on an enlarged programme, which now includes cover assets
and Pfandbriefe transferred from Portigon. (see 'Fitch: No Impact Expected on
Helaba's Public Sector Pfandbriefe After Portigon Portfolio Transfer', dated 19
September 2012 at www.fitchratings.com).
The ratings are based on Helaba's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A+',
the Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 5 (low risk) and the overcollateralisation (OC)
that Fitch takes into account in its analysis, which is currently 25.8%. For
issuers rated 'F2' or above, Fitch relies on the lowest OC over the last 12
months, which was 25.3% end of June 2012.
In terms of sensitivity of the Pfandbriefe rating, the 'AAA' rating would be
vulnerable to downgrade if any of the following occurred: (i) the IDR was
downgraded by four or more notches to 'BBB' or lower; or (ii) the D-Cap fell by
four or more categories to 1 (very high risk) or lower; or (iii) the OC that
Fitch considers in its analysis dropped below the agency's 'AAA' breakeven level
of 6.5%.
The D-Cap of 5 (low risk) results from a low risk assessment for the asset
segregation, the liquidity gap and systemic risk and the cover pool-specific
alternative management components. A very low risk assessment was assessed for
the systemic alternative management and privileged derivatives components. The
programme does not have registered derivatives in the cover pool.
The low risk assessment for asset segregation and the very low risk for systemic
alternative management risk component is in line with all German Pfandbriefe
programmes (see 'Fitch Assigns German Programmes Outlooks & D-Caps; Puts 3
German Pfandbriefe on RWN', dated 11 September 2012 at www.fitchratings.com).
The Fitch breakeven 'AAA' OC level of 6.5% for the covered bond rating is
significantly lower than Fitch's previous supporting OC of 13.2%. The drivers of
this decrease are the lower credit risk of the cover assets and the lower market
risk.
The lower credit risk is driven by a higher average rating of the cover pool
assets, a more diversified regional distribution within Germany resulting in a
lower correlation level as well as a shorter weighted average (WA) life of the
assets. The pool composition changed towards more highly rated municipality
exposure due to the added sub-pool of Portigon's public sector programme as of
17 September. The reduced default rate from 19.8% to 10.4% in combination with
an increased recovery rate from 71.6% to 78.4% leads to a decreased loss rate of
2.3% in a 'AAA' stress scenario compared to 5.6% in the last analysis.
Lower market risk is driven by the programmes' better matched assets and
liabilities cash flow profile. The WA life of the assets reduced from 6 yrs to
around 5.7 yrs compared to the increased WA life of the outstanding Pfandbriefe
from 4.7 yrs to around 5.0 yrs.
The previous supporting OC was related to a Pfandbriefe rating of 'AAA' on a PD
basis. Following the publication of its revised covered bonds rating criteria,
the agency now communicates the breakeven OC to maintain the Pfandbriefe rating,
rather than to maintain the current rating on a PD basis.
As of 31 August 2012, the cover pool amounted to EUR27.3bn and consisted of
21,625 assets, consolidated by Fitch to around 1,210 debtors. The largest
obligor represented 10.5% of the outstanding portfolio. The cover pool is
relatively concentrated, as the 20 largest guarantor exposures account for 35.3%
of the assets and German exposures accounted for 92.5% of the cover pool.
There are minor currency mismatches in the programme that are not mitigated by
privileged derivatives. 96.4% of the assets are EUR denominated. The remaining
assets are USD denominated except a marginal part of CHF and JPY assets. 95.1%
of the Pfandbriefe are EUR denominated and the rest of the liabilities are
denominated in USD.
Fitch has taken all mismatches into account in modelling the expected cash flows
by applying certain stress assumptions.
Fitch will monitor the key characteristics of the cover assets and outstanding
Pfandbriefe on an on-going basis, and check whether the OC taken into account in
its analysis provides protection commensurate with the rating. The Fitch
breakeven OC for the Pfandbrief rating will be affected by, amongst other
factors, the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding Pfandbriefe,
which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuance. Therefore, the
breakeven OC to maintain the Pfandbrief rating cannot be assumed to remain
stable over time.