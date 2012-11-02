(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 02 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen Girozentrale's (Helaba; 'A+'/Stable/'F1+') public sector Pfandbriefe at 'AAA'. Outlook Stable following a periodic review of the programme.

The review is based on an enlarged programme, which now includes cover assets and Pfandbriefe transferred from Portigon. (see 'Fitch: No Impact Expected on Helaba's Public Sector Pfandbriefe After Portigon Portfolio Transfer', dated 19 September 2012 at www.fitchratings.com).

The ratings are based on Helaba's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A+', the Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 5 (low risk) and the overcollateralisation (OC) that Fitch takes into account in its analysis, which is currently 25.8%. For issuers rated 'F2' or above, Fitch relies on the lowest OC over the last 12 months, which was 25.3% end of June 2012.

In terms of sensitivity of the Pfandbriefe rating, the 'AAA' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the following occurred: (i) the IDR was downgraded by four or more notches to 'BBB' or lower; or (ii) the D-Cap fell by four or more categories to 1 (very high risk) or lower; or (iii) the OC that Fitch considers in its analysis dropped below the agency's 'AAA' breakeven level of 6.5%.

The D-Cap of 5 (low risk) results from a low risk assessment for the asset segregation, the liquidity gap and systemic risk and the cover pool-specific alternative management components. A very low risk assessment was assessed for the systemic alternative management and privileged derivatives components. The programme does not have registered derivatives in the cover pool.

The low risk assessment for asset segregation and the very low risk for systemic alternative management risk component is in line with all German Pfandbriefe programmes (see 'Fitch Assigns German Programmes Outlooks & D-Caps; Puts 3 German Pfandbriefe on RWN', dated 11 September 2012 at www.fitchratings.com).

The Fitch breakeven 'AAA' OC level of 6.5% for the covered bond rating is significantly lower than Fitch's previous supporting OC of 13.2%. The drivers of this decrease are the lower credit risk of the cover assets and the lower market risk.

The lower credit risk is driven by a higher average rating of the cover pool assets, a more diversified regional distribution within Germany resulting in a lower correlation level as well as a shorter weighted average (WA) life of the assets. The pool composition changed towards more highly rated municipality exposure due to the added sub-pool of Portigon's public sector programme as of 17 September. The reduced default rate from 19.8% to 10.4% in combination with an increased recovery rate from 71.6% to 78.4% leads to a decreased loss rate of 2.3% in a 'AAA' stress scenario compared to 5.6% in the last analysis.

Lower market risk is driven by the programmes' better matched assets and liabilities cash flow profile. The WA life of the assets reduced from 6 yrs to around 5.7 yrs compared to the increased WA life of the outstanding Pfandbriefe from 4.7 yrs to around 5.0 yrs.

The previous supporting OC was related to a Pfandbriefe rating of 'AAA' on a PD basis. Following the publication of its revised covered bonds rating criteria, the agency now communicates the breakeven OC to maintain the Pfandbriefe rating, rather than to maintain the current rating on a PD basis.

As of 31 August 2012, the cover pool amounted to EUR27.3bn and consisted of 21,625 assets, consolidated by Fitch to around 1,210 debtors. The largest obligor represented 10.5% of the outstanding portfolio. The cover pool is relatively concentrated, as the 20 largest guarantor exposures account for 35.3% of the assets and German exposures accounted for 92.5% of the cover pool.

There are minor currency mismatches in the programme that are not mitigated by privileged derivatives. 96.4% of the assets are EUR denominated. The remaining assets are USD denominated except a marginal part of CHF and JPY assets. 95.1% of the Pfandbriefe are EUR denominated and the rest of the liabilities are denominated in USD.

Fitch has taken all mismatches into account in modelling the expected cash flows by applying certain stress assumptions.

Fitch will monitor the key characteristics of the cover assets and outstanding Pfandbriefe on an on-going basis, and check whether the OC taken into account in its analysis provides protection commensurate with the rating. The Fitch breakeven OC for the Pfandbrief rating will be affected by, amongst other factors, the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding Pfandbriefe, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuance. Therefore, the breakeven OC to maintain the Pfandbrief rating cannot be assumed to remain stable over time.