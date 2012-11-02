(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 02 -

Summary analysis -- Fingrid Oyj ----------------------------------- 02-Nov-2012

CREDIT RATING: AA-/Negative/A-1+ Country: Finland

Primary SIC: Electric and

other services

combined

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

20-Apr-2011 AA-/A-1+ AA-/A-1+

24-Oct-2007 A+/A-1 A+/A-1

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

EUR1.5 bil Sr Unsecd med-term note prog

05/13/1998: sr unsecd AA- 20-Apr-2011

EUR26.911 mil 5.20% med-term nts ser 190813/I

due 08/19/2013 AA- 20-Apr-2011

SEK500 mil fltg rate med-term nts due

10/18/2016 AA- 14-Nov-2011

SEK500 mil 3.50% med-term nts due 10/18/2016 AA- 14-Nov-2011

EUR300 mil 3.50% bnds due 04/03/2024 AA- 16-Apr-2012

EURO CP prog auth amt EUR600 mil A-1+ 20-Apr-2011

Rationale

The ratings on Finnish transmission system operator (TSO) Fingrid Oyj reflect the company's stand-alone credit profile (SACP), which Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assesses at 'a'. Our view of Fingrid's SACP is based on its excellent business risk profile and significant financial risk profile. The ratings also reflect our opinion that there is a "high" likelihood that the Republic of Finland (AAA/Negative/A-1+) would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to Fingrid in the event of financial distress.

Fingrid's business risk profile is underpinned by its strategic position as the electricity TSO in Finland. It further reflects Fingrid's strong record of network efficiency, Finland's favorable cost-plus regulatory regime, and the company's clear strategic focus on the national electricity transmission network and enhancement of the Nordic electricity market. Relative weaknesses, in our view, are modest exposure to short-term volume risk and low returns on capital across the industry. Fingrid's financial risk profile is constrained by relatively high leverage and low debt-service coverage ratios. These weaknesses are partly mitigated by the company's access to a diverse funding base and an extensive hedging policy.

The long-term ratings receive two notches of uplift, in accordance with our criteria for government-related entities (GREs). Our view that there is a "high" likelihood of extraordinary government support is based on our assessment of Fingrid's "very important" role for and "strong" link with the Finnish government, reflecting the Finnish state's majority ownership.