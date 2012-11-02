(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 02 -
Summary analysis -- Fingrid Oyj ----------------------------------- 02-Nov-2012
CREDIT RATING: AA-/Negative/A-1+ Country: Finland
Primary SIC: Electric and
other services
combined
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
20-Apr-2011 AA-/A-1+ AA-/A-1+
24-Oct-2007 A+/A-1 A+/A-1
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
EUR1.5 bil Sr Unsecd med-term note prog
05/13/1998: sr unsecd AA- 20-Apr-2011
EUR26.911 mil 5.20% med-term nts ser 190813/I
due 08/19/2013 AA- 20-Apr-2011
SEK500 mil fltg rate med-term nts due
10/18/2016 AA- 14-Nov-2011
SEK500 mil 3.50% med-term nts due 10/18/2016 AA- 14-Nov-2011
EUR300 mil 3.50% bnds due 04/03/2024 AA- 16-Apr-2012
EURO CP prog auth amt EUR600 mil A-1+ 20-Apr-2011
Rationale
The ratings on Finnish transmission system operator (TSO) Fingrid Oyj reflect
the company's stand-alone credit profile (SACP), which Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services assesses at 'a'. Our view of Fingrid's SACP is based on its
excellent business risk profile and significant financial risk profile. The
ratings also reflect our opinion that there is a "high" likelihood that the
Republic of Finland (AAA/Negative/A-1+) would provide timely and sufficient
extraordinary support to Fingrid in the event of financial distress.
Fingrid's business risk profile is underpinned by its strategic position as
the electricity TSO in Finland. It further reflects Fingrid's strong record of
network efficiency, Finland's favorable cost-plus regulatory regime, and the
company's clear strategic focus on the national electricity transmission
network and enhancement of the Nordic electricity market. Relative weaknesses,
in our view, are modest exposure to short-term volume risk and low returns on
capital across the industry. Fingrid's financial risk profile is constrained
by relatively high leverage and low debt-service coverage ratios. These
weaknesses are partly mitigated by the company's access to a diverse funding
base and an extensive hedging policy.
The long-term ratings receive two notches of uplift, in accordance with our
criteria for government-related entities (GREs). Our view that there is a
"high" likelihood of extraordinary government support is based on our
assessment of Fingrid's "very important" role for and "strong" link with the
Finnish government, reflecting the Finnish state's majority ownership.