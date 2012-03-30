Under our current base-case forecast, we therefore assume that fully adjusted EBITDA (adjusted for capitalized multiclient investments and operating leases) of about $700 million in 2012. This is despite our expectations of increased capitalized multiclient investments (or $930 million-$980 million as reported) in 2011, rising to $800 million-$850 million in 2013. This compares to adjusted EBITDA of $600 million in 2011. The improving operating performance should improve key credit ratios, such as fully adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to debt to 20%-25% and adjusted debt to EBITDA to below 4x for both 2012 and 2013.

Nevertheless, we expect CGGV's debt will remain elevated at about $2.4 billion-$2.5 billion, as fully adjusted by Standard & Poor's. This reflects our expectation of no free operating cash flow (FOCF) in 2012 and a modest $150 million in 2013 as a result of likely increased capital expenditures. We expect investments, notably in multiclient, to return to historical levels of about $300 million-$350 million or more in 2012 and 2013, while industrial capital expenditures should equally remain high at $300 million or above.

CGGV's EBITDA (adjusted for capitalized multiclient investments and 2010 operating leases that we used as an approximation), stood at $701 million in 2011, compared with $520 million in 2010. The notable improvement followed a strong second half of the year, including high late multiclient sales. We also view as positive management cost-cutting initiatives, including structural operational improvements in its marine fleet and the decommissioning of less sophisticated fleet capacity. On the basis of preliminary figures, we estimate that CGGV's fully adjusted ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to debt stood at about 18%-20% for the full year 2011. The group managed to deliver FOCF of about $125 million, although this was mostly due to strong working capital inflow.

Recovery analysis

The issue rating on the senior secured revolving credit facilities taken on by CGGV is 'BB', one notch above the corporate credit rating on CGGV. The recovery rating on this debt is '2', indicating our expectation of "substantial" (70%-90%) recovery in the event of a payment default. We estimate coverage at the low end of the range.

The issue ratings on CGGV's unsecured notes, including the $350 million 9.5% notes due 2016, the $400 million 7.75% callable notes due 2017, and the $650 million 6.5% notes due 2021, are 'BB-', in line with the corporate credit rating. The recovery rating on these instruments is '3', indicating our expectation of "meaningful" (50%-70%) recovery in an event of payment default.

Our recovery expectations for all of the group's debt instruments are underpinned by our valuation of CGGV as a going concern. We estimate the stressed enterprise value at our simulated point of default in 2016 to be about $1.8 billion. Recovery prospects for the senior secured debt are moderately higher than for the unsecured debt, due to the asset security of the RCFs, which is sufficient to elevate recovery prospects for the secured debt into the higher '2' category. Nevertheless, a portion of the claims on the secured debt effectively rank pari passu with the unsecured notes, once the security value is exhausted under our default scenario. CGGV's substantial asset base also underpins our estimated recovery prospects at default.

For a detailed account, please see "Recovery Report: Compagnie Generale de Geophysique - Veritas Recovery Rating Profile" published on Sept. 19, 2011.

Liquidity

We view CGGV's liquidity as "strong", as our criteria define this term. This incorporates our expectation that cash sources to cash needs will remain at about 2.0x over the next three years, and that cash sources less cash needs will stay positive even if EBITDA falls by 30%.

Our assessment includes the following sources for the 12 months from Dec. 31, 2011:

-- $331 million of estimated surplus cash. This compares with $531 million of reported cash because we treat $200 million as tied to operations and therefore not available for debt reductions;

-- About $280 million availability under two credit facilities due in 2014; and

-- Unadjusted FFO before deducting multiclient spending in the range of $650 million-$700 million

Our assessment includes the following cash needs:

-- Minimal debt maturities until 2016, when the company's $350 million high-yield bond and $470 million convertible bond falls due;

-- $100 million potential working capital outflows, reversing some of the inflows seen in fourth-quarter 2011;

-- Combined industrial capital expenditures and multiclient investments of about $700 million; and

-- Zero or minimal dividends payments

We expect the company's headroom under its covenants (net debt to reported EBITDA) to be about 40% or more under our base-case scenario.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our belief that CGGV's operating performance and credit ratios will continue to improve in 2012 given our assessment that near- to medium-term market prospects will become more favorable.

The ratings factor our anticipation that the group will maintain adjusted FFO to debt above 20% under our credit scenario and neutral free cash flow in 2012.

The rating could come under pressure if the seismic market develops less favorably that we expect. A fully adjusted ratio of FFO to debt of below 15% would likely put pressure on the rating. We could also adjust the rating downward if CGGV's already substantial debt increased further, including if it made new vessel orders that we did not think would be funded through future free cash flows.

Rating upside potential appears remote, as it would require material debt reduction and improved FOCF.

Related Criteria And Research

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

-- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009

-- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011

-- Standard & Poor's Revises Its Approach To Rating Speculative-Grade Credits, May 13, 2008

-- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrials Issuers' Speculative-Grade Debt, Aug. 10, 2009

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action

To From

Compagnie Generale de Geophysique - Veritas

Corporate Credit Rating BB-/Stable/-- BB-/Negative/--

Ratings Affirmed

Compagnie Generale de Geophysique - Veritas

Senior Secured

Local Currency BB

Recovery Rating 2

Senior Unsecured

US$650 mil 6.5% bnds due 06/01/2021 BB-

Recovery Rating 3

US$400 mil 7.75% callable nts due BB-

05/15/2017*

Recovery Rating 3

US$350 mil 9.5% nts due 05/15/2016 BB-

Recovery Rating* 3

*Guaranteed by CGG Veritas Services Holding (U.S.) Inc.