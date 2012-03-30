(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Summary analysis -- Wienerberger AG ------------------------------- 30-Mar-2012
CREDIT RATING: BB/Stable/B Country: Austria
Primary SIC: Lumber and other
building
materials
Mult. CUSIP6: 967662
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
22-Mar-2010 BB/B BB/B
16-Jun-2009 BB+/B BB+/B
06-Apr-2009 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3
24-Jul-2008 BBB/A-3 BBB/A-3
Rationale
The ratings on Austrian building materials group Wienerberger AG are mainly constrained by
what Standard & Poor's Ratings Services views as its significant financial risk profile and
volatile cash flow-based credit measures. This is largely due to Wienerberger's heavy exposure
to cyclical residential construction end-markets. These markets suffered sharp, simultaneous
declines during the latest steep industry downturn, thereby reducing the cushion that the
group's geographic diversity generally provides in mid-cycle periods. In addition,
Wienerberger's high reliance on developing markets in Central and Eastern Europe exacerbated the
downside.