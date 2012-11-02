(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 02 - The first public senior unsecured issuance from a
Portuguese bank since April 2010, by Banco Espirito Santo (BES), is a sign that
wholesale funding markets could reopen for other banks in Portugal, Fitch
Ratings says. This could start to reduce the heavy reliance of the Portuguese
banks on European Central Bank funding.
If the Portuguese banks are to substantially reduce their usage of ECB liquidity
facilities, access to the wholesale funding markets is a critical step. Access
to bond markets would also reduce the banks' refinancing risks. This would be
particularly helpful for Caixa Geral and Millennium BCP, who are the most
reliant on ECB funding (EUR9bn and EUR11.3bn at end-H112, respectively). Both
banks also face debt maturities between now and 2013.
Although BES's bond issuance is a positive sign, investor appetite could be
muted for the other Portuguese banks. Except for Santander Totta, the major
Portuguese banks rated by Fitch all received some state support to meet the
European Banking Authority's minimum 9% core capital ratio at end-June 2012.
With better levels of capital, the standalone profiles of these banks have
improved. But pressures remain from the recession in Portugal, expected asset
quality deterioration, funding imbalances and the banks' capacity to pay back
state aid.
Our view is that the sovereign Portugal will receive further official support
before it returns to the market. We believe this is still some time away. While
countries exiting programmes are eligible for ECB bond buying, the weak economic
outlook in Portugal, the size of the fiscal adjustment and fragile nature of the
eurozone sovereign debt market means there would need to be a significant
improvement in sentiment for it to return to the market in full next year.
Portuguese banks are unlikely to see a strong return to the market while
Portugal remains excluded.
BES (not rated by Fitch) successfully accessed the international wholesale
markets on Wednesday 31 October for EUR750m of three-year senior unsecured debt
paying a 5.875% coupon. This is a first step for Portuguese banks who are
correcting funding imbalances that largely arose from a historical dependence on
wholesale funding. Closure of the Portuguese funding markets in 2010 forced the
banks to rely instead on the ECB's liquidity facilities to refinance large
wholesale maturities. Since then, Portuguese banks have relied heavily on ECB
funding.
Through deleveraging and strengthening their retail deposit base, the banks are
improving their loans/deposits ratios in line with the Troika and Portuguese
authorities' recommendations. The Troika also requires the banks to reduce their
use of ECB liquidity facilities. This has helped to keep ECB recourse stable.
The system's monthly use of ECB funding reduced slightly to EUR54.8bn at
end-August 2012, from a peak in June 2012 of EUR60.5bn.