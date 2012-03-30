(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 30 - Fitch Ratings has maintained the Autonomous Community of Murcia's (Murcia) Long-term rating of 'A' and the Short-term rating of 'F1' on Rating Watch Negative (RWN).

This reflects the continuing uncertainty over developments in the region's finances. Fitch views positively the measures taken by the central government to ease liquidity concerns for Spanish autonomous regions, including making available an ICO credit line in order to reduce re-financing risk and the possibility of converting commercial debt into financial debt. On the other hand, Fitch expected Murcia to increase its debt to about EUR3.8bn by 2013 (2011: EUR2.5bn), but if the region converts its commercial debt to financial, its debt is likely to rise to around EUR5bn by 2013.

The economic environment in Spain remains challenging. Fitch expects GDP growth for 2012 to be negative, and unemployment is likely to continue above 20% for 2012 and 2013 (Q411: 27%). In the context of expectations of subdued economic activity in Spain, Fitch considers that Murcia may struggle to report a positive current balance by 2013 unless it receives either a larger government grant or increased powers of taxation.

For 2011 the Ministry of Finance has reported that Murcia's deficit was 4.3% of regional GDP, rather poorer than its target of 1.3%. Under-funding from the central government is likely to have worsened the figure, which is subject to change. The regional government is determined to comply with fiscal targets. It has announced austerity measures but it is still too early to accurately assess their effectiveness.

Fitch placed Murcia on RWN on 22 December 2011, mainly reflecting liquidity tensions and upcoming refinancing risk. Central government actions have been supportive and further measures are due to be announced by the end of H112. While these actions are positive in reducing refinancing risk, it is a sign of strain that they are required. Fitch understands that Murcia is planning to subscribe to the ICO scheme.

Fitch placed all the autonomous communities, with the exception of Madrid, on RWN on 9 March 2012 to reflect execution risk in their near-term operating performance following the announcement of austerity measures during and after summer 2011. Secondly, as the central government has not yet presented its 2012 budget, there is a risk that this funding could be reduced for the autonomous communities, making it more difficult for them to achieve their individual budgets. Thirdly, on 2 March the Ministry of Economy reported for 2011 the individual regional deficits as a proportion of GDP, which turned out to be worse than budgeted and worse than reported by the individual autonomous communities. Finally, Fitch has observed some liquidity pressure and notes that economic growth has again been revised down for Spain.

At the same time, Fitch stated that it expected to resolve the RWN for these autonomous communities by the end of May once it has assessed:

-- The composition of the autonomous communities' deficits to see how much relates to extraordinary expenditure from prior years, and accounted for in 2011, or to under-funding from the state.

-- The regions' ability and willingness to reduce operating expenditure as well as any modifications in their budgets following the recent meeting of the Financial and Fiscal Policy Council.

-- The level of state funding for the autonomous communities, or any expenditure measures to be introduced, as reported in the 2012 state budget to be presented by late March 2012.

-- Any additional liquidity/financing facilities and support introduced by the central government, in addition to the existing ICO line.