Nov 02 -

OVERVIEW

-- We expect U.K.-based mobile satellite services provider Inmarsat's leverage to peak in 2013 following large investments but to gradually improve thereafter.

-- We are revising our outlook on Inmarsat to stable from negative and affirming our 'BB+' long-term credit rating on the group.

-- The stable outlook reflects our view that FOCF will improve in 2013 after being negative in 2012, and that credit metrics will remain within the level we view as adequate for the rating.

RATING ACTION

On Nov. 2, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on U.K.-based mobile satellite services provider Inmarsat Holdings Ltd. (Inmarsat) and related entities Inmarsat Investments Ltd. and Inmarsat Ventures Ltd. to stable from negative. At the same time, we affirmed the 'BB+' long-term corporate credit ratings on Inmarsat, Inmarsat Investments, and Inmarsat Ventures.

We also affirmed the 'BBB' issue rating on the $750 million senior secured debt issued by Inmarsat Investments. The recovery rating on the senior secured debt is '1'. We also affirmed the 'BB+' issue rating on the $850 million senior unsecured notes issued by Inmarsat Finance PLC. The recovery rating on the senior unsecured notes is '4'.