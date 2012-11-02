Nov 02 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on UBS AG (UBS; A/Stable/A-1) are unaffected by UBS' Oct. 30 announcement that it intends to significantly accelerate the refocusing and deleveraging of its investment banking operations, started in second-half 2011.

The acceleration of UBS' plans reflects management's view that it must more-comprehensively reshape the investment bank if the group is to offer reliable, attractive returns in a regulatory and market environment that is set to be radically different from the past. The ratings are unaffected because we see no immediate rating implications from the revised strategy. In the medium term, however, we consider UBS' strategy to be more supportive of our ratings.

Separately, we note the Nov. 1 implementation by FINMA, the Swiss regulator, of its new bank restructuring and resolution regime. This is one of many initiatives by the Swiss authorities to ensure that, over the long term, the government's provision of wide-ranging support to highly systemic banking groups in a crisis would stem from choice rather than necessity. We continue to monitor developments, but for now remain unconvinced that the government would risk the potential adverse economic consequences of allowing a major financial institution such as UBS to default.