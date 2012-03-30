Eutelsat's strong business risk profile is underpinned by its position as one of Europe's leading providers of satellite capacity for the video segment, its strong asset infrastructure, and a solid contracted revenue backlog of EUR5.3 billion on Dec. 31, 2011. This provides good sales and cash flow visibility, along with strong profitability. These strengths are partly offset by the high operational risks inherent to the launch and operation of satellites.

Eutelsat's significant financial risk profile reflects its weak free and discretionary cash flow generation owing to the large capital expenditures the group must commit to maintain its asset and revenue base. Furthermore, the group has a complex organizational and capital structure. Eutelsat's moderate debt level, and high capital spending and cash flow visibility partly offset these factors.

Key business and profitability developments

We estimate that Eutelsat's revenue growth will be about 6% in fiscal 2012 (ending June 30, 2012), which is slightly lower than the group's own guidance. We think Eutelsat will sustain this growth rate in subsequent years, given its plans to launch six satellites by the end of Dec. 2014. Including the Eutelsat7 WestA and Eutelsat 16A satellites which were operational in the second half of 2011, these future satellites will likely increase Eutelsat's transponder (receiving/transmitting equipment on satellites) capacity by 23% over the period, in our opinion. We also anticipate that Eutelsat's EBITDA margin will reach or exceed 78% in fiscal 2012, and then remain steady over the ensuing two years mainly owing to the group's increased commercial spending to boost adoption of new services. We believe that Eutelsat should deliver these revenue growth rates and EBITDA margins given its strong backlog and the planned satellite launches, despite the currently weak economic conditions.

Eutelast reported revenue growth of 4.6% in the first half of fiscal 2012, or 6% at constant currency. We believe revenue growth should accelerate in the second half of fiscal 2012, as the Eutelsat7 WestA, Eutelsat 16A, and the new Eutelsat KaSat 9A satellites begin generating additional revenues. The group reported an EBITDA margin of 79.4% in the first six months of fiscal 2012, a percentage point narrower on the figure in the same period in fiscal 2011, mostly owing to the increased satellite capacity. The EBITDA margin should remain one of the highest in the industry. It is, however, above our 78% forecast under our baseline scenario for fiscal 2012.The success of Eutelsat's strategy in positioning additional capacity in growing markets such as Eastern Europe, Russia, North and sub-Saharan Africa, as well as the Middle East, has been the key driver of the group's continuing strong performance.

Key cash flow and capital-structure developments

We believe the group's fiscal 2012 EBITDA growth, which we expect to be skewed toward the end of the fiscal year, should result in an adjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratio of about 2.5x for the period. This compares with 2.5x in fiscal 2011, which included the one-off effect of the EUR235 million in insurance proceeds the group received as a result of the failed W3B satellite last year, as well as EUR60 million from its ailing Solaris joint venture with SES S.A. (BBB/Stable/A-2). Excluding these two exceptional cash inflows, adjusted debt to EBITDA would have been about 2.8x in fiscal 2011, down from 3.2x in fiscal 2010. We think Eutelsat's debt will likely continue gradually decreasing over the next two years, owing to EBITDA growth from the new satellite launches and barring any significant debt-funded acquisition or returns to shareholders.

However, we believe Eutelsat's free operating and discretionary cash flows are likely to remain weak and constrain the ratings in the next few years, owing to the planned high and sustained level of satellite investment over the next three years, especially considering the need to build and launch a replacement for W3B by the end of fiscal 2013. In particular, we expect adjusted free cash flow to debt to remain on the weak side for the rating over the next two years. This ratio stood at about 7% in fiscal 2011. We anticipate that capital expenditures will total about EUR550 million in fiscal 2012, or about 44% of projected fiscal 2012 revenues, matching group guidance and reflecting new satellites under procurement.

Still, we forecast that free cash flow generation will continue to increase slightly on the back of potential EBITDA growth over the next two years, from the EUR165 million reported in fiscal 2011. As regards discretionary cash flow, however, we anticipate that it will be negative and potentially grow in the coming two years because we think the group will raise its dividend payouts in line with its policy. Discretionary cash flow was about EUR12 million in fiscal 2011.

Liquidity

We view Eutelsat's liquidity as strong, mainly supported by:

-- Our view that liquidity sources, as defined by our criteria, will exceed uses by about 1.8x in the current fiscal year 2012, and by 1.7x by the end of fiscal 2013. In addition, liquidity sources continue to significantly exceed uses, even if EBITDA were to fall 30%, a highly unlikely scenario in our view.

-- A EUR450 million senior unsecured revolving credit facility (RCF) maturing in 2015,at the Eutelsat S.A level, of which about EUR70 million was drawn as of Dec. 31, 2011; and a EUR200 million undrawn RCF at the Eutelsat Communications S.A. level maturing in December 2016.

-- About EUR154 million of available cash and short term investments.

-- Modest debt maturities in the short term. As of Dec. 31, 2011, short-term debt stood at EUR34 million, which we estimate mostly comprises about EUR32 million of accrued interest, with overdrafts making up the remainder.

-- Satisfactory covenant headroom under the leverage covenants in the RCF at the Eutelsat S.A. subsidiary level and at the holding company Eutelsat Communications S.A. level. The covenant at subsidiary level only includes net subsidiary debt in its calculations, whereas the leverage covenant at holding company level encompasses the group's consolidated debt.

-- Our view of Eutelsat's good standing in the bank and credit market.

Eutelsat's access to its EUR450 million RCF is critical because we expect the group's discretionary cash flow to be moderately negative over the next few years. The EUR200 million RCF at holding company level, which is currently fully available, could provide additional financial flexibility.

The group refinanced, in January 2012, its EUR1.465 billion credit facilities due in June 2013 sitting at the Eutelsat Communications S.A. level through an EUR800 million bond due January 2019 issued at the Eutelsat S.A. level and an EUR800 million term loan due December 2016 issued by Eutelsat Communications S.A.

Outlook

The stable outlook mainly reflects our view that Eutelsat is likely to continue generating weak free and discretionary cash flows over the next two years. This would, in turn, constrain the financial risk profile, in our opinion, to "significant", despite our expectations of continuing mid-single-digit revenue and EBITDA growth during the period. Still, we expect the group's debt to EBITDA to modestly improve over the next two years to levels that we would view as strong for the current ratings. We believe though that Eutelsat is unlikely to post adjusted free cash flow of over 10% during the period, a level that we would view as commensurate with a higher rating.

We consider that debt to EBITDA and free cash flow to debt of less than 3.5x and above 5%, respectively, at all times, would be in line with the current ratings.

The outlook also reflects Eutelsat's public debt-to-EBITDA target, and our expectations that the group's financial policy will continue to be prudent over the next few years, particularly in terms of acquisitions and dividend distribution.

We could consider an upgrade if Eutelsat were able to demonstrate free operating and discretionary cash flow improvement in the next few years that is markedly stronger than what we currently expect. For instance, achieving sustainable positive discretionary cash flow generation, together with the maintenance of a prudent approach to mergers and acquisitions and returns to shareholders, would likely result in our adjusted debt to EBITDA sustainably below 3x and adjusted free cash flow to debt of at least 10% on a sustainable basis.

We could consider a downgrade if the group were to post significant operating underperformance, or if it were to suffer material satellite failures that affected business and financial performance over the next few years. Downside rating risk could also materialize if the group's financial policy were to become more aggressive, in particular through major acquisitions or excessive shareholder distributions, resulting in our adjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratio for the group being higher than we anticipated on a durable basis.

