We take a consolidated view when analyzing Jardine Strategic and its ultimate parent, Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd. (not rated). As of Dec. 31, 2011, Jardine Matheson owns 82% of Jardine Strategic, which owns 55% of Jardine Matheson. We fully consolidate the key operating companies, and exclude the financial services debt of the group's 50%-owned Indonesia-based conglomerate PT Astra International Tbk. (BBB-/Stable/--; axA-/--) in our analysis. This is because this debt is non-recourse to Astra, and is backed by receivables and hire-purchase vehicles. In our view, the risk management of Astra's finance companies is satisfactory, and leverage is well below the regulatory ceiling. These finance companies are also managed separately from the conglomerate and they raise funds mainly from the local bond and banking markets.

We view the Jardine group's business risk profile as "satisfactory", as defined in our criteria. The group has a diversified portfolio of businesses across Asia. Most of its operating companies have good market shares or strong market positions in their respective businesses, in particular, motor and heavy equipment distribution, retailing, and property investment and development in Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, and Indonesia. The Jardine group also has a record of good profitability through business cycles. In the past three years, its profits have grown steadily with an average return on capital of 11%, which is stronger than similarly rated conglomerate peers.

The Jardine group's strategy for growth remains conservative, in our view, despite the group's increasing investments in China and some countries in Southeast Asia. The group mainly focuses on bolt-on acquisitions or internal growth to improve the market positions of its existing businesses. We do not expect the group to significantly deviate from its current strategy. The group has made some share repurchases and increased its shareholdings in several group companies as part of its capital return initiatives. We believe these investments are modest given the group's low leverage and strong cash position. We expect the group to continue to retain large surplus cash while funding its capital expenditures and investments on a measured basis.

The Jardine group's large exposure to Indonesia constrains the rating. A significant share of the group's profits is from Astra. In the past three years, Astra accounted for at least a quarter of the group's operating profit. In our view, the business environment in Indonesia has improved but remains volatile compared to other key Asian economies in which the group operates. We believe the group's exposure to Indonesia will remain significant given Astra's continued expansion in the country.

In our view, the Jardine group's financial risk profile is "modest", supported by its consistently strong cash flows in the past three years. On a consolidated basis, the group's ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to net debt was well over our downgrade threshold of 40% in 2011. The company also maintained large positive free operating cash flows and retained its strong cash balance. We expect the group to maintain good profitability and strong cash flows, which will enable it to maintain its satisfactory financial performance in 2012. In our base-case forecast for 2012, we factor in somewhat higher borrowings for new investments and capital spending than in 2011. We expect the group's ratio of FFO to net debt at more than 70% and its EBITDA net interest coverage at more than 10x in 2012.

In our view, the Jardine group's corporate governance is fair. The Keswick family has a strong influence on the board although they own a small stake in Jardine Matheson. We believe the group's good transparency and its consistent conservative financial management mitigate the risk.

Liquidity

The Jardine group's liquidity is "strong", as defined in our criteria. Our assessment of the group's liquidity profile incorporates the following factors and assumptions:

-- We expect its sources of liquidity to cover uses by 1.5x or more in 2012.

-- Liquidity sources include cash and cash equivalents of US$4 billion as of Dec. 31, 2011, our projected FFO of about US$5billion-US$6 billion for the year, and committed banking facilities available for drawdown of US$4.2 billion.

-- Liquidity uses include short-term debt due in the next 12 months of US$1.3 billion, projected dividends of US$1.3 billion, and estimated capital expenditure and working capital needs of US$5billion-US$6 billion.

-- We expect the group's net liquidity sources to remain positive even if EBITDA declines more than 30%.

We believe the group has sufficient capacity to absorb a low-probability high-impact event. In our view, the group has good capital market standing and strong banking relationships to support its financial flexibility and provide additional liquidity.

The group's various operating companies raise funds on their own and the group does not guarantee the debt of its subsidiaries and affiliates. The bank loan covenants on Astra and Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd. (A-/Stable/A-2; cnAA/cnA-1) are fairly loose, and we believe these companies will remain in compliance with their financial covenants in 2012.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the Jardine group will maintain its consistent and conservative financial management and generate satisfactory cash flows. The outlook also reflects our expectation that the group will maintain a disciplined approach to investments, capital spending, and capital returns, such that its liquidity and leverage remain appropriate for the current rating.

We may lower the rating if: (1) the group's expansion and acquisitions are more aggressive than we expected; (2) shareholders' return initiatives are more substantial than we anticipated; and (3) profitability is significantly weaker than we expected. Our downgrade triggers could be a ratio of FFO to net debt of less than 40% or EBITDA net interest coverage of below 7x on a sustained basis.

We may raise the rating if the group's business risk profile improves materially because of greater geographical diversification, lower concentration of profits from Indonesia, and a strong and sustained improvement in profitability in the next 12-24 months.