We take a consolidated view when analyzing Jardine Strategic and its ultimate
parent, Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd. (not rated). As of Dec. 31, 2011,
Jardine Matheson owns 82% of Jardine Strategic, which owns 55% of Jardine
Matheson. We fully consolidate the key operating companies, and exclude the
financial services debt of the group's 50%-owned Indonesia-based conglomerate
PT Astra International Tbk. (BBB-/Stable/--; axA-/--) in our analysis. This is
because this debt is non-recourse to Astra, and is backed by receivables and
hire-purchase vehicles. In our view, the risk management of Astra's finance
companies is satisfactory, and leverage is well below the regulatory ceiling.
These finance companies are also managed separately from the conglomerate and
they raise funds mainly from the local bond and banking markets.
We view the Jardine group's business risk profile as "satisfactory", as
defined in our criteria. The group has a diversified portfolio of businesses
across Asia. Most of its operating companies have good market shares or strong
market positions in their respective businesses, in particular, motor and
heavy equipment distribution, retailing, and property investment and
development in Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, and Indonesia. The Jardine
group also has a record of good profitability through business cycles. In the
past three years, its profits have grown steadily with an average return on
capital of 11%, which is stronger than similarly rated conglomerate peers.
The Jardine group's strategy for growth remains conservative, in our view,
despite the group's increasing investments in China and some countries in
Southeast Asia. The group mainly focuses on bolt-on acquisitions or internal
growth to improve the market positions of its existing businesses. We do not
expect the group to significantly deviate from its current strategy. The group
has made some share repurchases and increased its shareholdings in several
group companies as part of its capital return initiatives. We believe these
investments are modest given the group's low leverage and strong cash
position. We expect the group to continue to retain large surplus cash while
funding its capital expenditures and investments on a measured basis.
The Jardine group's large exposure to Indonesia constrains the rating. A
significant share of the group's profits is from Astra. In the past three
years, Astra accounted for at least a quarter of the group's operating profit.
In our view, the business environment in Indonesia has improved but remains
volatile compared to other key Asian economies in which the group operates. We
believe the group's exposure to Indonesia will remain significant given
Astra's continued expansion in the country.
In our view, the Jardine group's financial risk profile is "modest", supported
by its consistently strong cash flows in the past three years. On a
consolidated basis, the group's ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to net
debt was well over our downgrade threshold of 40% in 2011. The company also
maintained large positive free operating cash flows and retained its strong
cash balance. We expect the group to maintain good profitability and strong
cash flows, which will enable it to maintain its satisfactory financial
performance in 2012. In our base-case forecast for 2012, we factor in somewhat
higher borrowings for new investments and capital spending than in 2011. We
expect the group's ratio of FFO to net debt at more than 70% and its EBITDA
net interest coverage at more than 10x in 2012.
In our view, the Jardine group's corporate governance is fair. The Keswick
family has a strong influence on the board although they own a small stake in
Jardine Matheson. We believe the group's good transparency and its consistent
conservative financial management mitigate the risk.
Liquidity
The Jardine group's liquidity is "strong", as defined in our criteria. Our
assessment of the group's liquidity profile incorporates the following factors
and assumptions:
-- We expect its sources of liquidity to cover uses by 1.5x or more in
2012.
-- Liquidity sources include cash and cash equivalents of US$4 billion as
of Dec. 31, 2011, our projected FFO of about US$5billion-US$6 billion for the
year, and committed banking facilities available for drawdown of US$4.2
billion.
-- Liquidity uses include short-term debt due in the next 12 months of
US$1.3 billion, projected dividends of US$1.3 billion, and estimated capital
expenditure and working capital needs of US$5billion-US$6 billion.
-- We expect the group's net liquidity sources to remain positive even if
EBITDA declines more than 30%.
We believe the group has sufficient capacity to absorb a low-probability
high-impact event. In our view, the group has good capital market standing and
strong banking relationships to support its financial flexibility and provide
additional liquidity.
The group's various operating companies raise funds on their own and the group
does not guarantee the debt of its subsidiaries and affiliates. The bank loan
covenants on Astra and Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd. (A-/Stable/A-2; cnAA/cnA-1)
are fairly loose, and we believe these companies will remain in compliance
with their financial covenants in 2012.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the Jardine group will
maintain its consistent and conservative financial management and generate
satisfactory cash flows. The outlook also reflects our expectation that the
group will maintain a disciplined approach to investments, capital spending,
and capital returns, such that its liquidity and leverage remain appropriate
for the current rating.
We may lower the rating if: (1) the group's expansion and acquisitions are
more aggressive than we expected; (2) shareholders' return initiatives are
more substantial than we anticipated; and (3) profitability is significantly
weaker than we expected. Our downgrade triggers could be a ratio of FFO to net
debt of less than 40% or EBITDA net interest coverage of below 7x on a
sustained basis.
We may raise the rating if the group's business risk profile improves
materially because of greater geographical diversification, lower
concentration of profits from Indonesia, and a strong and sustained
improvement in profitability in the next 12-24 months.