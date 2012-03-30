March 30 -
Summary analysis -- NATS (En Route) PLC --------------------------- 30-Mar-2012
CREDIT RATING: AA-/Negative/-- Country: United Kingdom
Primary SIC: Airports, flying
fields, &
services
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
22-Jan-2010 AA-/-- AA-/--
19-Dec-2008 A+/-- A+/--
11-Sep-2007 A/-- A/--
Rationale
The ratings on U.K.-based air traffic controller NATS (En Route) PLC (NERL)
are based on the company's stand-alone credit profile (SACP), which Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services assesses at 'a-'. We factor into our ratings a
three-notch uplift from the SACP to reflect our view that there is a "high"
likelihood that the government of the United Kingdom (AAA/Stable/A-1+) would
provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to NERL in the event of
financial distress.