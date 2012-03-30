(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 30 -
Summary analysis -- Shanghai Zendai Property Ltd. ----------------- 30-Mar-2012
CREDIT RATING: B-/Negative/-- Country: China
Primary SIC: Real estate
agents and
managers
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
30-Aug-2011 B-/-- B-/--
12-Jul-2010 B/-- B/--
21-May-2007 B+/-- B+/--
Rationale
The rating on Shanghai Zendai Property Ltd. reflects the company's weak financial
performance, its small scale, and limited number of projects. Shanghai Zendai is also
increasingly exposed to the capital-intensive and long pay-back nature of the commercial leasing
property segment. The company's liquidity could remain tight due to its substantial short-term
debt due in 2012. Its small, albeit recurring, property leasing income, and established record
in Shanghai temper these weaknesses. Shanghai Zendai's low-cost land bank in reasonably good
locations also supports the rating.
We expect Shanghai Zendai's weak property sales to significantly weaken its financial
strength. We assess the company's business risk profile as "vulnerable", as defined in our
criteria. We expect the company to continue to generate negative free cash flow in 2012. We
therefore estimate that its total bank borrowings will continue to increase in 2012.
The outlook for Shanghai Zendai's contracted sales remains weak, given the Chinese
government's credit tightening and purchase restrictions in the property sector. Competition has
also increased due to a slowdown in transactions. Shanghai Zendai's contracted sales in 2011
were Chinese renminbi (RMB) 2.13 billion [or Hong Kong dollar (HK$) 2.6 billion], only 43% of
the company's target of RMB5 billion. The sales merely met our base-case expectation of HK$2.5
billion-HK$2.8 billion for the year. Our base-case assumption for contracted sales in 2012 is
HK$2.5 billion.
We assess Shanghai Zendai's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged", as defined in our
criteria. The company is yet to disclose its refinancing strategy on the senior notes due in
June 2012. We expect Shanghai Zendai to use the cash proceeds from a sale of its interest in a
project in Shanghai Bund to repay debt. In our view, if the deal is completed, it would
strengthen Shanghai Zendai's liquidity and alleviate its refinancing risk. SOHO China Ltd.
made a bid to acquire Shanghai Zendai's equity in the project at the year end of 2011.
However, the transaction is yet to be complete; the company expects to reach a final settlement
in May 2012.
Liquidity
Shanghai Zendai's liquidity is "weak", as defined in our criteria. In our base-case
scenario, the company's cash uses will exceed sources by more than 20% for the next 12-18
months. Our view is based on the following major factors and assumptions:
-- The company's property sales visibility in the next 12-18 months is low and it has
substantial borrowings due in 12 months.
-- We have not taken into account any potential disposal of assets in our base-case scenario
because these transactions are uncertain.
-- The company has some flexibility to scale back construction.
Shanghai Zendai's primary liquidity sources include our expectation of HK$2.5 billion in
cash from property sales in the next 12 months and HK$888 million in unrestricted cash as of
Dec. 31, 2011. The company's primary liquidity uses include construction costs of HK$2.3 billion
and interest-bearing debt of HK$1.9 billion maturing in 2012.
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects our assessment that Shanghai Zendai's liquidity will remain
weak due to its significant debt maturing in 12 months.
We could lower the ratings if Shanghai Zendai fails to secure funding for its debt maturing
in the first half of 2012. We could also lower the rating if the company's property sales and
cash holdings are materially weaker than we expect. An EBITDA interest coverage ratio of less
than 1x would indicate such weakness.
We could revise the outlook to stable if Shanghai Zendai refinances or repays the debt due
in mid-2012. We could also revise the outlook if the company stabilizes its leverage and
improves its cash flows.