Overview

-- Alpha Topco Ltd. (Formula One), the holding company of the U.K.-based group responsible for the promotion of the FIA Formula One World Championship and exploitation of the sport's commercial rights, successfully raised $1 billion through the issuance of private subordinated debt, and in amending and extending its current senior secured facilities.

-- The new issuance will be used to fund a distribution to Delta Topco and its shareholders.

-- We are therefore lowering our long-term rating to 'B' from 'B+' on Formula One, and our issue ratings on the amended and extended senior secured facilities to 'B+' from 'BB-'. At the same time, we removed all ratings from CreditWatch negative.

-- The stable outlook reflects our view that Formula One's adjusted gross leverage is unlikely to meaningfully decrease over the next two years, and that the company will maintain adequate liquidity during that period.

Rating Action

As we previously announced on Nov. 1, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term corporate credit rating to 'B' from 'B+' on U.K.-based Alpha Topco Ltd. (Formula One), the holding company of a group of companies that organize the FIA Formula One World Championship and own the sport's commercial rights. The outlook is stable.

We also lowered our issue rating on Formula One's amended and extended senior secured facilities to 'B+' from 'BB-'.

We removed all ratings from CreditWatch, where we placed them with negative implications on Oct. 8, 2012.