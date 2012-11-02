(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 02 -

Summary analysis -- Hypothekenbank Frankfurt AG ------------------- 02-Nov-2012

CREDIT RATING: A-/Negative/A-2 Country: Germany

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 35241F

Mult. CUSIP6: 44914P

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

12-May-2009 A-/A-2 A-/A-2

22-Mar-2007 A/A-1 A/A-1

Ratings Score Snapshot

Issuer Credit Rating A-/Negative/A-2

SACP bb+

Anchor a-

Business Position Weak (-2)

Capital and Earnings Adequate (0)

Risk Position Moderate (-2)

Funding and Liquidity Average

and Adequate (0)

Support +4

GRE Support 0

Group Support +4

Sovereign Support 0

Additional Factors 0

Major Rating Factors

Strengths:

-- Ownership by Commerzbank AG and likelihood of indirect government support.

-- Expected orderly run down while remaining part of Commerzbank.

Weaknesses:

-- Material tail risk from commercial real estate and public finance business.

-- Remaining uncertainty about the bank's future ownership once run down has progressed materially.

Outlook

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' outlook on Hypothekenbank Frankfurt AG (Hypo Frankfurt; formerly Eurohypo AG) is negative, reflecting uncertainty about the bank's future ownership. The bank is currently being run down by its 100% owner, Commerzbank AG. The originally targeted sale of the bank required by the European Commission (EC) has not yet materialized, but we cannot exclude the possibility of a sale once the run down has progressed materially. However, we currently regard the likelihood of finding a buyer that could provide the necessary funding as very low, in view of currently difficult capital market conditions and Hypo Frankfurt's sizable and cyclical exposures.

The outlook also reflects the negative outlook on our rating on Commerzbank. The negative outlook on Commerzbank reflects our view that the ratings on Commerzbank will remain under pressure over the next one to two years due to difficult economic and financial market conditions across Europe.

The negative outlook on Luxembourg-based subsidiary Hypothekenbank Frankfurt International S.A. (Hypo Frankfurt International; formerly Eurohypo Europaeische Hypothekenbank S.A.; A-/Negative/A-2) mirrors that on Hypo Frankfurt, reflecting its status as a core subsidiary and its close integration with Hypo Frankfurt. The ratings on Hypo Frankfurt International will continue to move in line with those on its direct parent.

We could lower the ratings on Hypo Frankfurt if we see a weakening of Commerzbank's support for the bank, or if the ratings on Commerzbank were to deteriorate.

An upgrade is highly unlikely over the next 18-24 months, because this would require either an improvement of the bank's group status within Commerzbank or an upgrade of Commerzbank, which are both highly unlikely in the short to medium term.

