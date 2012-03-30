(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 30 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India-based Mallcom (India) Ltd (MIL) a National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch BB(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also assigned MIL's INR390m fund-based limits a 'Fitch A4+(ind)' rating .

The ratings are constrained by MIL's small scale of operations (revenue: INR1,143m in FY11 (financial year ending March)) and geographical concentration risk as around 60%-65% of its sales is to Europe. The ratings are also constrained by MIL's tight liquidity position as reflected by its above 90% utilisation of the fund-based limits for maintaining high inventory levels.

The ratings also reflect over two-decade-long experience of MIL's founders in manufacturing personal protective equipment (PPE) and the company's long-standing relationships with its customers. The ratings further reflect 26.6% yoy revenue growth in FY11 on the back of increased volumes. Fitch also notes MIL's stable EBITDA margins (FY11: 6.8%, FY10: 6 %) for the past three years. The company mitigates raw material price fluctuations by placing back-to-back orders for raw materials as most of its orders are on a fixed-price basis.

Furthermore, interest coverage improved to 4.5x (FY10: 2.7x) and adjusted net financial leverage to 3.7x (FY10: 6.2x) because of a reduction in total adjusted debt to INR299.6m (FY10: INR355.3) as the INR60m corporate guarantee extended to its then group company, Semall Impex Ltd, has been withdrawn.

Positive rating guidelines include revenues growth with stable EBITDA margins resulting in consolidated net financial leverage of below 3x on a sustained basis. Conversely, deterioration in EBITDA margins or increased working capital intensity resulting in consolidated net financial leverage of above 5x on a sustained basis may act as negative rating guidelines.

Incorporated in 1983, MIL manufactures, exports and distributes a wide range of PPE for head-to-toe-like textile garments, knitted gloves, leather gloves, safety shoes. It has manufacturing facilities in Kolkata and Haridwar. In 9MFY12, MIL reported revenue of INR980.4m, EBITDA margins of 6.9% and high interest cover of 6.7x, as per the unaudited results.