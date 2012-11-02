(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- The Swiss City of Lausanne will likely continue to enforce its strong rein over operating expenditure.

-- We believe that it will post very moderate annual deficits after capital accounts until 2014.

-- We are affirming our 'A+' long-term rating on Lausanne.

-- The stable outlook reflects our belief that the city will contain its high debt burden.

Rating Action

As we previously announced on Oct. 31, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'A+' long-term issuer credit rating on the Swiss City of Lausanne. The outlook is stable.

Rationale

The rating on Lausanne reflects our view of the "predictable and well-balanced" institutional framework for municipalities located in the Canton of Vaud (AA+/Positive/--), including Lausanne. The rating also factors in Lausanne's wealthy and resilient economy with strong health and education sectors, the city's "positive" financial management and its limited contingent liabilities.

The rating is constrained by Lausanne's high tax-supported debt burden, its large unfunded pension liabilities stemming from its pension fund Caisse de Pensions du Personnel Communal (CPCL) and its "negative" liquidity position.

We view Lausanne's financial management as "positive" for the rating. We consider the city to have strong political willingness to maintain a sound budgetary performance and contain debt, detailed and realistic financial planning, and prudent debt management. In 2011, thanks to its tight rein over operating expenditure, Lausanne was able to maintain a solid operating margin at 7.7% of operating revenues, slightly above our 2011 base-case scenario. Moreover, due to delays in its capital expenditure (capex) program, Lausanne's deficit after capital accounts, at 1.8% of total revenues, was below the 3% forecast in our 2011 base-case scenario.

Under our base-case scenario for 2012-2014, we expect Lausanne to maintain its solid budgetary performance, owing to its control over operating spending and the implementation of a structural budgetary improvement plan that aims to save Swiss franc (CHF) 20 million in cost and to set up new CHF20 million revenues by 2014. However, we forecast a gradual weakening of the operating balance to 7% of operating revenues. This factors in a decline in revenues from the utility department, still-fast-growing social expenditure of 7% per year, and a decrease in the net benefit from the municipal equalization system--CHF5 million in 2013. In our view, this operating performance will allow Lausanne to post very moderate deficits after capital accounts at around 2% of total revenues until 2014, excluding CPCL's recapitalization. Our assumptions are based on annual capex of CHF159 million during 2012-2014, excluding CPLC's recapitalization, close to the 2009-2011 average of CHF156 million.

In our view, this performance would allow Lausanne to almost stabilize its tax-supported debt at around 160% of operating revenues. However, due to the CHF182.5 million recapitalization of CPCL in 2012, we expect tax-supported debt to reach a high 172% of operating revenues in 2014. Moreover, despite this recapitalization, our assessment of Lausanne's debt burden will remain negatively affected by its large share of unfunded pension liabilities, which will likely continue to account for more than 50% of operating revenues at year-end 2014.

We view Lausanne's liquidity position as "negative" under our criteria. We consider that it has a "very negative" debt coverage ratio partly mitigated by "strong" access to external liquidity.

We expect Lausanne's debt service coverage to remain "very negative." Average adjusted cash and liquid assets over the next 12 months and available drawings on the city's liquidity line with Banque Cantonale Vaudoise (AA/Negative/A-1+) are likely to remain below 40% of its next 12 months' debt service, including short term advances.

Nevertheless, we believe Lausanne has "strong" access to external liquidity in the context of Switzerland's strong banking sector. Under our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) methodology, Standard & Poor's ranks Switzerland in BICRA group '1'. BICRA scores range from '1' to '10', with the lowest-risk banking systems in group '1' and the highest-risk in group '10'. Lausanne's access to short-term liquidity is ample and diversified and stems from banks, insurance companies, and cash exchanges between Swiss local governments.

The stable outlook reflects our view of Lausanne's strong willingness and ability to maintain a solid budgetary performance and post very limited deficits after capital accounts. We believe Lausanne will be able to almost stabilize its tax-supported debt, excluding CPCL's recapitalization, by 2014. Including CPCL's recapitalization, we expect tax-supported debt to reach 172% of operating revenues in 2014.

We might consider a positive rating action if, under our upside scenario, a firmer grip on expenditures and more dynamic tax revenues enabled Lausanne to structurally post surpluses after capital accounts from 2013. That would mean the city would be able to improve its tax-supported debt to 163% of operating revenues in 2014. Our upside scenario also includes an improvement in Lausanne's liquidity position.

We might consider a negative rating action if Lausanne's discipline allowed for higher expenditures and it failed to implement its budgetary structural improvement plan, and if this led to a structurally decreasing operating margin at less than 5% of operating revenues, and deficits after capital accounts above 5% of total revenues. Under this downside scenario, tax-supported debt would exceed 180% in 2014.

