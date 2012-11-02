Rationale
The downgrade reflects our belief that Acea will struggle to recover credit
metrics in line with a 'BBB+' rating in the near term. At the beginning of
this year, we revised our base-case expectation of funds from operations (FFO)
to debt to 16%-17%, from 20% for 2012 and 2013. So far this year, Acea has
substantially underperformed our base-case scenario, posting FFO to debt on
June 30, 2012, below 15% on a Standard & Poor's adjusted basis. Amid the
currently tough economic conditions in Italy, a substantial recovery for Acea,
in our view, is unlikely in the near term unless it unexpectedly overcomes its
main structural weakness: the collection of receivables, in particular toward
its main shareholders, the City of Rome and its controlled companies. We
understand that receivables toward the City of Rome and its related companies
further increased to EUR289.9 million on June 30, 2012, from EUR272.8 million at
year-end 2011. Meanwhile, we do not see significant progress in the recovery
of past dues for Acea's water companies, Gori SpA and Acea Ato 5.
We believe that in light of deteriorated funding conditions for banks in
Italy, Acea's increasing reliance on receivables sales schemes in recent years
to keep working capital under control is in question and may generate
increasing costs for the company. The factors we mention above have been
increasing ACEA's debt beyond our expectations. Standard & Poor's adjusted
debt for Acea, which includes our estimate of trade receivables sales
outstanding, exceeded EUR3 billion on June 30, 2012, versus EUR2.8 billion one
year earlier.
For the above reasons, we are revising Acea's business risk profile to
"satisfactory" from "strong." According to our criteria, this revision is
associated with a lowering of the long-term corporate credit rating by two
notches.
We continue to assess Acea's financial risk profile as "significant." This
reflects our view of the company's high leverage and relatively aggressive
equity-friendly strategy, evidenced in recent years by a generous dividend
policy. We currently see little headroom for improving credit metrics.
According to our base-case scenario, Acea will post negative cash flow after
capital expenditure (capex) and dividends over 2012-2015.
The 'BBB-' rating on Acea is based on the group's stand-alone credit profile,
which we now assess at 'bbb-'. In addition, we consider Acea to be a
government-related entity (GRE) under our criteria. In accordance with the
criteria, we believe there is a "moderate" likelihood of timely and sufficient
extraordinary government support based on our assessment of Acea's:
-- "Important" role as the largest local utility in central Italy. The
group mainly operates the water and electricity distribution concessions for
the City of Rome and the surrounding area, the Region of Lazio
(BBB+/Negative/--).
-- "Limited" link with the City of Rome, which owns 51% of Acea. As a
shareholder, Rome has the ability to influence the company's management and
strategy.
Liquidity
The short-term is 'A-3'. In our view, available cash, committed credit lines
at year-end 2011, and our expectation of FFO of 1.2x in the following 12
months will just cover the company's planned cash outlays--mainly capex, debt
service, and dividends.
Our assessment is underpinned by:
-- Access to unrestricted cash of EUR140 million;
-- Available committed credit lines of EUR350 million on June 30, 2012,
with a maturity longer than 12 months; and
-- And our estimate of FFO of approximately EUR390 million over the next
following 12 months.
This compares with our forecast that over the next 12 months, Acea faces:
-- Average capex of EUR500 million,
-- Estimated dividend outflow of approximately EUR40 million, and
-- Short-term debt maturities of EUR202 million.
In our view, Acea will manage its liquidity proactively to secure an adequate
liquidity position after the 12 months where we see potential funding gaps. We
acknowledge that Acea has received a EUR100 million loan from the European
Investment Bank and replaced maturing committed credit lines with new ones
with maturities of 18-36 months. We also understand that Acea plans to dispose
of some of its photovoltaic assets, which despite current tough market
conditions could attract interest from investors as these secure a stable and
relatively high remuneration. We will continue monitoring liquidity management
because our base-case scenario projects negative cash flow after capex and
dividends over 2012-2015, which in our view will weigh on Acea's funding
needs.
We understand that some of Acea's financing agreements contain no covenants
but are rating-sensitive: the downgrade to speculative grade would trigger
immediate repayment.
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects the possibility of a downgrade if Acea cannot
recover credit metrics in line with our expectations for a "significant"
financial risk profile, namely Standard & Poor's adjusted FFO to debt in the
15%-20% range over the next 24 months.
We could lower Acea's corporate credit rating by one notch if we failed to see
the company progressing toward the abovementioned target. This could happen,
in our view, if the company failed to shift its strategic focus to
deleveraging in the near term. However, this could also happen if, as a result
of a substantial deterioration of its operating conditions, Acea's collection
capacity didn't improve markedly.
We could revise the outlook to stable if we were of the opinion that Acea was
progressing substantially toward deleveraging and corporate governance
supportive of a greater insulation from political interference from the City
of Rome regarding its business strategy, collection policies, and dividend
policy.
Ratings List
Downgraded; CreditWatch Action
To From
Acea SpA
Corporate Credit Rating BBB-/Negative/A-3 BBB+/Negative/A-2
Senior Unsecured BBB- BBB