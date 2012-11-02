Nov 02 -

Overview

-- We understand that U.K.-based international publisher of classified directories hibu PLC has missed interest and principal payments on its 2006 facility, which were due on Oct. 29, 2012.

-- Under our criteria, we consider the extension of a due payment of interest or principal as tantamount to a default if the payment falls later than five business days after the scheduled due date.

-- We do not think that hibu will make these payments in the next five business days as it has just announced a suspension of further payments of principal and interest to its lenders because it is contemplating a financial restructuring in the coming months.

-- We are therefore lowering our long-term corporate credit rating on hibu to 'SD' (selective default) from 'CC'.

Rating Action

