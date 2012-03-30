March 30 -
Overview
-- Lancaster University has demonstrated strong management capacity,
supporting an improving trend in its higher education rankings and growing
demand for its undergraduate and graduate courses.
-- We are therefore affirming the 'A+' long-term issuer credit rating on
Lancaster University.
-- We are revising the outlook to positive from stable, reflecting our
opinion that Lancaster will improve its cash flow generation performance over
the rating horizon, supported by the planned increase in tuition fees for
undergraduate courses to GBP9,000 per year.
Rating Action
On March 30, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised the outlook on
the long-term issuer credit rating on U.K.-based Lancaster University to
positive from stable. At the same time, we affirmed the 'A+' rating on
Lancaster University.
Rationale
The rating on U.K.-based Lancaster University reflects its stand-alone credit
profile (SACP), which Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assesses at 'a'.
The rating also reflects our opinion of a "moderately high" likelihood that
the U.K. government (AAA/Stable/A-1+; unsolicited rating), working through the
Higher Education Funding Council for England (HEFCE), would provide
extraordinary support so as to avoid a cash default in the event of financial
distress.
In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities (GREs; see
"Related Criteria And Research"), our view of a "moderately high" likelihood
of extraordinary government support is based on our assessment of Lancaster's:
-- "Important" role for the U.K. government and its public policy
mandate; and
-- "Strong" link with the U.K. government, demonstrated by its track
record of providing support.
The 'a' SACP on Lancaster University reflects high demand for Lancaster's
undergraduate and graduate courses, supported by its improving reputation for
teaching and research. Lancaster has demonstrated an overall sound operating
cash flow performance, which we expect will strengthen within the rating
horizon (2012-2015), following the university's decision to increase tuition
fees to GBP9,000 from 2012. We believe that the increase of undergraduate
tuition fees to GBP9,000 will have no impact on the university's enrolment
levels.
Lancaster's management has demonstrated a positive track record of improving
the university's position in international higher education rankings. We
believe that management will adopt a prudent strategic approach to growth of
revenues and student numbers within the rating horizon.
The rating is constrained by uncertainties over sector reform and Lancaster's
internationalization process, which exposes the university to higher business
risk and growing competition. Moreover, we believe that Lancaster's on-campus
accommodation project exposes the university to potential contingent
liabilities. However, we believe that Lancaster's risk exposure to the campus
accommodation project has decreased, as the construction period is now over
and occupancy levels are above 98%.
In recent years Lancaster University has improved its academic and research
reputation, as indicated by stronger student demand and its improved
international rankings. We believe that Lancaster's academic reputation will
also support its strong demand profile once fees are raised: from 2012, the
university will charge fees of GBP9,000 (funded via the Student Loans Company)
for home and EU undergraduates.
Lancaster University has maintained a strong underlying financial position,
with moderate debt levels, notwithstanding the investments made to support its
growth in past years. We believe that Lancaster will make use of its stronger
operating cash flow performance following the increase in tuition fees, to
support required investment levels and maintain moderate debt levels.
We understand that the university will look at opportunities for closer
cooperation with other U.K. universities, particularly to help grow its
research activities. We also believe that the university will continue with
its internationalization process, looking at opportunities to grow its demand
for on-campus graduate courses, and eventually expanding its undergraduate
activity, through overseas campuses.
Liquidity
We believe that Lancaster's cash position is strong. In February 2012, the
university had a very positive liquidity position, with GBP55 million cash and
liquid assets after Standard & Poor's haircut, or more than 12x the next 12
months' debt service.
Available cash is on average stable throughout the year, and above GBP35
million. This is in line with the business profile of universities, which
receive a predictable revenue stream from the HEFCE grant and tuition fees
from the Student Loans Company.
Outlook
The positive outlook reflects our expectation that Lancaster University will
likely post improving net surplus levels, following the planned increase in
tuition fees to GBP9,000 per year. In our base-case we expect investment levels
to remain moderate at about GBP20 million per year, without materially
increasing net debt levels.
We could raise the rating if Lancaster were to continue to adapt to the
changing competitive environment without materially increasing its business
risk profile. We also believe that more clarity surrounding reforms to the
sector and Lancaster's future cooperation with other U.K. universities, such
as with Liverpool University, might support an upgrade.
We could revise the outlook back to stable if we observed an overall increase
in Lancaster's contingent liabilities, such as through a renewed exposure to
residential projects that involve complex construction and financial risks.
