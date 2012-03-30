March 30 -

Overview

-- Lancaster University has demonstrated strong management capacity, supporting an improving trend in its higher education rankings and growing demand for its undergraduate and graduate courses.

-- We are therefore affirming the 'A+' long-term issuer credit rating on Lancaster University.

-- We are revising the outlook to positive from stable, reflecting our opinion that Lancaster will improve its cash flow generation performance over the rating horizon, supported by the planned increase in tuition fees for undergraduate courses to GBP9,000 per year.

Rating Action

On March 30, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised the outlook on the long-term issuer credit rating on U.K.-based Lancaster University to positive from stable. At the same time, we affirmed the 'A+' rating on Lancaster University.

Rationale

The rating on U.K.-based Lancaster University reflects its stand-alone credit profile (SACP), which Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assesses at 'a'.

The rating also reflects our opinion of a "moderately high" likelihood that the U.K. government (AAA/Stable/A-1+; unsolicited rating), working through the Higher Education Funding Council for England (HEFCE), would provide extraordinary support so as to avoid a cash default in the event of financial distress.

In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities (GREs; see "Related Criteria And Research"), our view of a "moderately high" likelihood of extraordinary government support is based on our assessment of Lancaster's:

-- "Important" role for the U.K. government and its public policy mandate; and

-- "Strong" link with the U.K. government, demonstrated by its track record of providing support.

The 'a' SACP on Lancaster University reflects high demand for Lancaster's undergraduate and graduate courses, supported by its improving reputation for teaching and research. Lancaster has demonstrated an overall sound operating cash flow performance, which we expect will strengthen within the rating horizon (2012-2015), following the university's decision to increase tuition fees to GBP9,000 from 2012. We believe that the increase of undergraduate tuition fees to GBP9,000 will have no impact on the university's enrolment levels.

Lancaster's management has demonstrated a positive track record of improving the university's position in international higher education rankings. We believe that management will adopt a prudent strategic approach to growth of revenues and student numbers within the rating horizon.

The rating is constrained by uncertainties over sector reform and Lancaster's internationalization process, which exposes the university to higher business risk and growing competition. Moreover, we believe that Lancaster's on-campus accommodation project exposes the university to potential contingent liabilities. However, we believe that Lancaster's risk exposure to the campus accommodation project has decreased, as the construction period is now over and occupancy levels are above 98%.

In recent years Lancaster University has improved its academic and research reputation, as indicated by stronger student demand and its improved international rankings. We believe that Lancaster's academic reputation will also support its strong demand profile once fees are raised: from 2012, the university will charge fees of GBP9,000 (funded via the Student Loans Company) for home and EU undergraduates.

Lancaster University has maintained a strong underlying financial position, with moderate debt levels, notwithstanding the investments made to support its growth in past years. We believe that Lancaster will make use of its stronger operating cash flow performance following the increase in tuition fees, to support required investment levels and maintain moderate debt levels.

We understand that the university will look at opportunities for closer cooperation with other U.K. universities, particularly to help grow its research activities. We also believe that the university will continue with its internationalization process, looking at opportunities to grow its demand for on-campus graduate courses, and eventually expanding its undergraduate activity, through overseas campuses.

Liquidity

We believe that Lancaster's cash position is strong. In February 2012, the university had a very positive liquidity position, with GBP55 million cash and liquid assets after Standard & Poor's haircut, or more than 12x the next 12 months' debt service.

Available cash is on average stable throughout the year, and above GBP35 million. This is in line with the business profile of universities, which receive a predictable revenue stream from the HEFCE grant and tuition fees from the Student Loans Company.

Outlook

The positive outlook reflects our expectation that Lancaster University will likely post improving net surplus levels, following the planned increase in tuition fees to GBP9,000 per year. In our base-case we expect investment levels to remain moderate at about GBP20 million per year, without materially increasing net debt levels.

We could raise the rating if Lancaster were to continue to adapt to the changing competitive environment without materially increasing its business risk profile. We also believe that more clarity surrounding reforms to the sector and Lancaster's future cooperation with other U.K. universities, such as with Liverpool University, might support an upgrade.

We could revise the outlook back to stable if we observed an overall increase in Lancaster's contingent liabilities, such as through a renewed exposure to residential projects that involve complex construction and financial risks.

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action

To From

Lancaster University

Issuer Credit Rating A+/Positive/-- A+/Stable/--