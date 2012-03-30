March 30 -

Summary analysis -- Ecclesiastical Insurance Office PLC ----------- 30-Mar-2012

CREDIT RATING: Country: United Kingdom

Local currency A-/Stable/--

Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and

casualty

insurance

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

20-Dec-2005 A-/-- --/--

12-Mar-2003 BBB+/-- --/--

Rationale

The ratings on U.K.-based non-life insurer Ecclesiastical Insurance Office PLC reflect the company's strong niche competitive position and strong capitalization. These positive factors are partially offset by the company's deteriorating operating performance and aggressive investment strategy.

Ecclesiastical is a midsize non-life insurer with a strong niche competitive position centered on U.K. specialist property. The company has increasingly focused on its core business of insuring churches, independent schools, charities, care homes, and heritage properties, and we expect it to continue to do so.

Ecclesiastical's capitalization remains a rating strength. Its capital adequacy ratio is considered very strong according to our risk based capital model. Ecclesiastical also has a strong track record of reserving and prudent reinsurance protection. This is somewhat mitigated, however, by its dependence on the availability of reinsurance protection and by the extensive use of preference stock within its capital structure. In our opinion, however, Ecclesiastical's capital position has weakened in 2011 as a result of post-tax losses of GBP3.2 million and increasing counterparty credit exposure through reinsurance and investments. In our view, any further erosion of its capital base would hamper Ecclesiastical's ability to absorb the kind of volatile results recorded in recent years caused by both natural catastrophes and sharp falls in the value of its equity holdings. In 2012-2014, we expect the capital adequacy ratio, measured by our risk-based capital model, to stabilize in the 'AA' category.

Operating performance, in our view, has weakened and is now considered good rather than strong after Ecclesiastical suffered material deterioration in its underwriting performance, with five-year rolling net combined ratios of 100% for 2006-2011 compared to an expected 98%. For 2011, Ecclesiastical reported a combined ratio of 105% largely driven by a poor performance by its subsidiaries in the southern hemisphere, Australia-based Ansvar Insurance Ltd. (BBB+/Stable/--) and ACS (NZ) Limited (not rated and placed into run-off in 2011), which reported a combined ratio in excess of 150% for 2011. Although we expect Ecclesiastical's operating performance to return to profitability in 2012, we anticipate its underwriting will return to profitability only in 2013 assuming no major natural catastrophes in the U.K. or Australia over the next two years. In our opinion, the Australian business will continue to drag on the group's overall performance. Early 2012 weather events such as the February floods in New South Wales and Queensland support this expectation. However, we anticipate seeing continuing fundamentally strong and stable earnings in its core U.K. business throughout the business cycle, with five-year rolling net combined ratios below 98%. We also expect that Ecclesiastical will report positive return on revenue of more than 3% and return on equity in excess of 10% in 2012.

In our opinion, Ecclesiastical has maintained a consistently high exposure to equities. However, the risk to solvency associated with this investment strategy is moderated by the company's still-very-strong, although deteriorating, capital adequacy ratio. Earnings, however, remain significantly affected by stock market volatility. We expect, though, that management will stick to its fairly aggressive investment strategy, with its exposure to equity markets still mitigated by strong risk-based capital ratios.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Ecclesiastical's senior management team, by latest end-2013, will have returned the underwriting and operating performance to its historic profitable track record by concentrating on its core business lines.

We view a positive rating action as unlikely in the medium term until the company can demonstrate a stable trend of improving operating performance, with strong cross-cycle net combined ratios below 95%; stabilize the capital adequacy ratio at the upper end of the 'AA' category, as measured by our risk-adjusted capital model; and continue to improve enterprise risk management.

We could consider lowering the rating if capital continued to deteriorate such that capital adequacy fell below very strong, or if operating performance deteriorated significantly more than we currently expect.