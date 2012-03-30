(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

-- On March 28, 2012, we affirmed our 'BBB+/A-2' long- and short-term foreign currency sovereign credit ratings on the Republic of South Africa. At the same time, we affirmed our 'A/A-1' long- and short-term local currency ratings.

-- We also revised the outlook on the long-term ratings to negative from stable.

-- As a result, we are affirming our 'BBB+/A-2' long- and short-term foreign currency ratings and our 'A/A-1' long- and short-term local currency ratings on the Development Bank of Southern Africa Ltd. (DBSA), and revising the outlook to negative from stable.

-- We equalize the ratings on DBSA with the ratings on South Africa, reflecting our opinion that there is an "almost certain" likelihood that the South African government would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to DBSA in the event of financial distress.

-- The negative outlook on the ratings on DBSA reflects the change in rating outlook on the Republic of South Africa.

On March 30, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB+/A-2' long- and short-term foreign currency credit ratings on the Development Bank of Southern Africa Ltd. (DBSA). At the same time, we affirmed the long- and short-term local currency ratings at 'A/A-1'. We revised the outlook on the long-term ratings to negative, from stable.