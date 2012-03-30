Today's rating actions follow our credit and cash flow analysis of the most recent
transaction information that we have received as part of our surveillance review cycle. Our
analysis reflects our Dutch RMBS criteria.
DMPL III
The reserve fund is fully funded, and will not start to amortize until the optional
redemption date in November 2013. Arrears have remained low throughout the life of the
transaction, but have risen slightly since our last credit and cash flow review in June 2009, to
0.57% from 0.36%. This has resulted in a slight increase in our weighted-average foreclosure
frequencies (WAFF) for each rating level; however our weighted-average loss severities (WALS)
have reduced for each rating level, due to a decrease in our calculated weighted-average
loan-to-foreclosure value (WALTFV) ratio, to 52.77% from 57.18% at our last review. The
subsequent reduction in credit coverage, together with the increase in credit enhancement for
the class A, B, and C notes, means that following the application of our Dutch RMBS criteria,
the class B and C notes pass our cash flow stresses at higher ratings, and the class A notes
pass at their current ratings. Therefore, we have raised our ratings on the class B and C notes
and affirmed our rating on the class A notes.
We have affirmed our 'BB+ (sf)' rating on the class D notes in DMPL III, as this class will
not be eligible to start to pay down until November 2013, using excess spread. There is a swap
in place for this transaction that guarantees excess spread of 35 basis points. However, the
amount of available excess spread is unpredictable, as the notional amount under the swap
agreement will be reduced to the extent that there are debit balances on the principal
deficiency ledgers. Therefore, we have not raised the rating to investment-grade. We will
continue to monitor the excess spread over the next two years.
Cooperative Centrale Raiffeisen-Boerenleenbank B.A. (Rabobank Nederland ) is the
swap provider, liquidity facility provider, and bank account provider for DMPL III. We have been
informed by Rabobank Nederland that both the swap documentation and liquidity facility
documentation are currently in the process of being amended to be fully compliant with our 2010
counterparty criteria (see "Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And
Assumptions," published on Dec. 6, 2010); we aim to provide a further update when this process
has been completed.
DMPL V
The reserve fund started amortizing in September 2009, and therefore credit enhancement has
not increased to the same extent as in DMPL III. The level of arrears in DMPL V is also higher
than in DMPL III: Total arrears have risen to 1.06%, from 0.73% at our last credit and cash flow
review in March 2009. This has resulted in an increase in our WAFF for each rating level;
however, our WALS have reduced for each rating level, due to a decrease in our calculated WALTFV
ratio to 62.77%, from 73.13% at the last review. Despite the reduction in required credit
coverage for the class C notes, the credit enhancement available to these notes has decreased,
as it is provided by the reserve fund, which started amortizing in September 2009. Following
application of our Dutch RMBS criteria, our cash flow results indicate that the class C notes
are unable to maintain their current rating, and we have lowered our rating on these notes
accordingly. The increase in credit enhancement resulting from deleveraging of the transaction
for the class A and B notes is sufficient to cover the increased required credit coverage, and
our cash flow analysis indicates that the class B notes pass our stresses at a higher rating,
while the class A notes can maintain their current rating. Therefore, we have raised our rating
on the class B notes and affirmed our rating on the class A notes.
We also consider credit stability in our analysis, to determine whether or not an issuer or
security has a high likelihood of experiencing adverse changes in the credit quality of its pool
when moderate stresses are applied (see "Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria," published on
May 3, 2010). We adjusted our weighted-average foreclosure frequency (WAFF) and weighted-average
loss severity (WALS) assumptions by assuming market value declines of 5% and 10%. The scenarios
that we have considered under moderate stress conditions did not result in our ratings
deteriorating below the maximum projected deterioration that we would associate with each
relevant rating level, as outlined in our credit stability criteria.
Dutch Mortgage Portfolio Loans III and V are backed by Prime Dutch residential mortgages
that Achmea Hypotheekbank N.V. originated.
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an
asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations,
warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they
differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary
ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.
If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Reports included in this credit rating
report are available at
here.
RATINGS LIST
Class Rating
To From
Dutch Mortgage Portfolio Loans III B.V.
EUR1.256 Billion Secured Floating-Rate Notes
Ratings Raised
B AAA (sf) AA+ (sf)
C AA (sf) A+ (sf)
Ratings Affirmed
A AAA (sf)
D BB+ (sf)
Dutch Mortgage Portfolio Loans V B.V.
EUR1.256 Billion Floating-Rate Mortgage-Backed Notes
Rating Raised
B AAA (sf) AA (sf)
Rating Affirmed
A AAA (sf)
Rating Lowered
C BBB+ (sf) A (sf)