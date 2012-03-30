Fitch notes that AGR Steel has furnished corporate guarantees of INR23,337.5m as on 28 February 2012 to secure debt of group companies, resulting in high adjusted financial leverage (total adjusted debt net of cash/EBITDA, FY11:143.2x). Around 80% of the corporate guarantee is for Asian Colour Coated Ispat Limited (ACCIL, 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'/Stable) - a stronger entity compared to AGR Steel. The remaining corporate guarantees are furnished to secure debt of Asian Ispat FZC (INR3,987.8m) and Tapasya Hotel and Resorts Ltd (THRL, INR600m). ACCIL has also furnished corporate guarantees of INR600m for securing debt of THRL. Any significant deterioration in credit profile of ACCIL will warrant a review of AGR Steel's ratings.

The ratings, however, benefit from more than two decades of experience of AGR Steel's founders in the trading and manufacturing of steel products and its location in the National Capital Region, which offers proximity to several original equipment and other steel-based product manufacturers. The ratings also draw comfort from AGR Steel's consistent revenue growth (FY07-FY11: 19% CAGR) and stable EBITDA margins (6%-8%), driven by increased volumes and strong steel prices.

Negative rating action could result from net financial leverage of above 5.5x on a sustained basis. Conversely, a significant improvement in revenue and profitability leading to a sustained improvement in net financial leverage below 3x would be positive for the ratings.

Incorporated in 1992, AGR Steel manufactures cold-rolled steel strips at its 36,000 metric tones per annum plant in Haryana. These products find application in automobile, precision tubes, home appliances and sheet metal components.

Fitch has also assigned ratings to AGR Steel's bank loans as follows:

- INR600m fund-based working capital limits: 'Fitch BB(ind)'/'Fitch A4+(ind)'

- INR300m non-fund based working capital limits: 'Fitch A4+(ind)'