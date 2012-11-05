(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 05 -
Summary analysis -- Franshion Properties (China) Ltd. ------------- 05-Nov-2012
CREDIT RATING: BB+/Stable/-- Country: Hong Kong
Primary SIC: Real estate
agents and
managers
Mult. CUSIP6: 355457
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
29-Nov-2011 BB+/-- BB+/--
31-Mar-2011 BBB-/-- BBB-/--
Rationale
The rating on Franshion Properties (China) Ltd. reflects the company's 'bb+'
stand-alone credit profile (SACP) and our expectation that Franshion will
benefit from extraordinary government support for its parent, Sinochem Hong
Kong (Group) Co. Ltd. (Sinochem HK: BBB/Stable/--; cnA/--). In our view,
Franshion's property business is strategically important, but not a core
business, of Sinochem HK. We expect Franshion to remain a significant profit
contributor to its parent over the next two to three years.
Franshion's SACP reflects the company's high project concentration, limited
geographic diversification, substantial capital spending needs, and volatile
financial performances. The company's recurring income from property leasing
and hotel operations, high quality of leasing and development assets, and its
good execution record temper these weaknesses. We assess Franshion's business
risk profile to be "fair" and its financial risk profile as "significant," as
our criteria define these terms.
The high concentration risk in Franshion's property development business is
likely to lead to volatile financial performances over the next two years. The
company has a limited number of projects, although they are fairly large in
scale. Franshion is vulnerable to a slippage in sales and delivery of
properties due to local market conditions and regulations.
We also see execution risk associated with Franshion's increasing expansion to
tier 2 cities (such as Changsha and Qingdao), where its market position is
less established. The company could face a gap in its property sales over the
next two to three years if the development and execution of sales launches in
new markets, such as Changsha and Qingdao, is not satisfactory. This is mainly
because the company has limited experience of large-scale residential projects
and land developments. The shift in product mix could also affect its
profitability over time.
We anticipate that Franshion will modestly improve its capital structure in
the next 12 months due to satisfactory property sales. The company's
commercial projects in Shanghai and its high-end residential project in
Beijing should support our base-case assumption of Chinese renminbi (RMB) 11.5
billion contract sales this year. Nevertheless, Franshion's leverage will
likely remain high compared with similarly rated peers'. We believe the
company's SACP has no headroom for additional debt. The SACP also has limited
margin for weaker property sales, property delivery, and profit margin than we
expect.
Franshion's results for the first half of 2012 were weak due to the timing of
project deliveries and revenue recognition. We expect the company's results to
improve as it recognizes more property sales in the second half of the year.
Full-year revenue could reach Hong Kong dollar (HK$) 14 billion in our base
case for 2012, compared with HK$6.6 billion in 2011. We estimate the
debt-to-EBITDA ratio to improve to 5.0x-6.0x from more than 7.0x in 2011, and
EBITDA interest coverage to rise to above 3.0x from 2.5x in 2011.
We anticipate that Franshion's gross margin will decline to about 45%-50% in
2012 from 54% in 2011 because of increased revenue recognition from
residential properties. These properties have lower margins than the company's
Shanghai commercial projects.
We believe Franshion's property rental income is likely to continue to grow
steadily due to good occupancy and rising rents for its leasing properties in
Beijing and Shanghai. Rental EBITDA could cover a significant 60% of total
interest expense in the next two years. Coverage was 100% a year ago; we
attribute the decline to a material increase in debt.
Liquidity
In our opinion, Franshion's liquidity is "adequate," as defined in our
criteria. The company's large surplus cash and satisfactory property sales
should support its liquidity. We expect Franshion's liquidity sources to cover
its uses by more than 1.2x over the next 12 months based on the following
assumptions:
-- Primary liquidity sources in the 12 months ending June 30, 2013,
include: (1) unrestricted cash of about HK$10.6 billion as of June 30, 2012;
(2) our estimate of cash receipts of about HK$14.0 billion from property
sales; (3) property rental income of HK$1.2 billion; (4) hotel income of
HK$2.1 billion; and (5) proceeds of the US$500 million senior unsecured notes
issued in October 2012.
-- Primary liquidity uses include: (1) about HK$9.3 billion in short-term
debt (excluding intercompany entrustment loans) as of June 30, 2012; (2) about
HK$0.8 billion in outstanding land premiums due in the second half of 2012;
(3) construction costs; (4) rental property and hotel operating costs; (5)
sales and administration expenses; (6) interest expenses; (7) taxes; and (8)
dividend payments.
Franshion has sufficient headroom in its offshore bank loan covenants. The
company has complied with these covenants, which include tangible net worth,
gearing, and cash flow coverage.
Franshion has good financial flexibility compared with its peers at the same
rating level, in our view. The company has good access to onshore and offshore
banking facilities because of its parent's state-owned enterprise background,
and Franshion's valuable commercial and hotel properties. Franshion has a
record of raising capital from diverse funding channels, including equity and
hybrid securities.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Franshion's liquidity will
remain adequate and the company will maintain good financial flexibility. In
our base-case scenario, we expect Franshion's credit ratios to improve
modestly in 2012, mainly due to higher property deliveries. Franshion's income
from property leasing and hotels should somewhat support its cash flow.
The potential upside to the rating is limited. Likely limited improvement in
Franshion's financial risk profile and modest credit ratios over the next two
years constrain the company's SACP. We may raise the SACP if Franshion
materially improves its scale and project diversification, and reduces its
leverage, such that its debt-to-EBITDA ratio falls to less than 3x.
We may lower the rating on Franshion if we lower Sinochem HK's SACP. We may
also lower the rating if we lower Franshion's SACP to 'bb-'. This could happen
if the company's debt-funded expansion is more aggressive or its contract
sales and margins are materially weaker than we expected, such that its EBITDA
interest coverage is less than 3.0x and shows no signs of improvement.
