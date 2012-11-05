(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 05 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that it has withdrawn its ABOVE
AVERAGE servicer evaluation rankings on Premier Asset Management Co. as a commercial loan
primary servicer and commercial loan master servicer at the company's request.
Meanwhile, our servicer evaluation ranking on Premier Asset Management as a
commercial loan special servicer (ABOVE AVERAGE/Stable) remains.
Standard & Poor's servicer evaluations are based on an objective and
comprehensive assessment of a servicer's operational capabilities for
servicing various types of receivables and obligatory rights. Based on the
assessment, we assign rankings in the following five categories: STRONG, ABOVE
AVERAGE, AVERAGE, BELOW AVERAGE, and WEAK.
RANKINGS WITHDRAWN
Premier Asset Management Co.
Role Ranking
Commercial loan primary servicer ABOVE AVERAGE/Stable
Commercial loan master servicer ABOVE AVERAGE/Stable