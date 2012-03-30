We view MOL as a midsize integrated oil and gas company. Around 80% of its 2011 EBITDA (around $3 billion) came from upstream operations, whose main producing assets are in Hungary (BB+/Negative/B) and Croatia (BBB-/Negative/A-3). Including its 47%-owned but fully consolidated Croatian subsidiary INA (not rated), MOL's gross production (before royalties) averaged 147,000 barrels of oil equivalent (boe) per day in 2011, of which 58% was gas. Together, MOL and INA control five refineries in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), with a capacity of about 470,000 boe per day, as well as more than 1,600 retail stations across 11 countries.

MOL's satisfactory business risk profile is based on the company's sizable EBITDA, diversity across upstream activities, refining and retail operations in CEE with above-average profitability, and some gas transportation and power assets. MOL's two main refineries in Hungary and Slovakia are strategically located, high-complexity plants integrated with the company's retail and petrochemical assets. Key negative factors include MOL's sensitivity to volatile oil and gas prices, significant capital intensity in the industry, exposure to Hungary and Croatia, other upstream operations in emerging markets (notably Syria and Russia), and sensitivity to the cyclical refining and petrochemical industries.

MOL's financial profile reflects the sensitivity of credit ratios to volatile and cyclical operating cash flows, as well as to above-mentioned country-related risks. It also factors in material capital expenditure (capex) needs to develop oil and gas resources, although management seeks to balance investments with operating cash flows. Relative strengths are adequate liquidity, significant positive free operating cash flow (FOCF) ability when taking into account maintenance capex. Improving financial ratios in the past quarters also have increased financial headroom.

We view MOL as a government-related entity (GRE) for Hungary, as our criteria define it. However, given the sovereign rating level, it does not result in any rating uplift. We assess MOL's role as "important" and its link as "limited." We factor in, among other things, the significant amount of cash--nearly EUR1.9 billion--the government spent in 2011 to buy out Surgutneft's 21.2% stake in MOL. We believe the government is unlikely to dispose of the stake; it recently even raised it to 24.6%.

S&P base-case operating scenario

We assume MOL's EBITDA will reach Hungarian forint (HUF) 450 billion-HUF500 billion in 2012. This reflects our assumption of favorable oil prices, and lower hydrocarbon production than in 2011 from the loss of Syrian production of about 20,000 boepd or 14% of last year's output. Furthermore, we assume continued difficult industry conditions in the refining segment, given excess capacity and the challenging economic conditions.

Strategically we expect MOL to pursue its focus on improving efficiency and upgrading INA's refineries, notably the Rijeka refinery, following heavy losses in 2011. The restructuring will, however, likely require significant cash outlays and time.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

We expect MOL's credit metrics to be in line with the rating in 2012. We view FFO to debt at 25% or more as commensurate with the rating.

We expect capex to be in line with the company's guidance, covered by FFO, and reduced if external conditions were to become significantly adverse. We do not assume any significant acquisition or shareholder distribution.

Exchange rate and working capital movements or swings are likely to continue to heavily influence the company's reported debt at the end of a given quarter. MOL's mainly U.S. dollar- and euro-denominated debt exposes the company to the large swings in the forint (which fluctuated heavily from 180 to 250:1 against the U.S. dollar over the last 12 months). A weaker forint would, however, also increase MOL's EBITDA, as the bulk of revenues is linked to the dollar in our view.

Liquidity

We classify the company's liquidity as "adequate."

Under our base-case scenario, we anticipate that liquidity sources will surpass needs by more than 1.2x over the 12 months from Jan. 1, 2012, and by more than 1x in the following 12 months.

Our base-case scenario incorporates the following as of Dec. 31, 2011:

-- About HUF310 billion of cash at the beginning of the period, of which we view HUF40 billion as tied to operations and not immediately available for debt reduction. We note positively that a large part of cash is held in euros (about 60% on Sept. 30, 2011), with around 11% in U.S. dollars. Most of the debt is euro-denominated.

-- A significant around EUR1.88 billion available under long-term committed bank lines. MOL has three major facilities: a EUR1 billion line maturing in June 2016 (with the possibility of extensions for two one-year periods), a EUR825 million line due in June 2013, and a EUR500 million line maturing in September 2014 (of which EUR30 million matures one year before). All lines are subject to financial covenants.

-- Adequate covenant leeway. Key tests are the 3x company-reported net financial debt-to-EBITDA limit and minimum tangible net worth of HUF600 billion. In case of acquisitions, we understand that leverage could increase to 3.5x for up to one year. The leverage limit in the EUR1 billion line is 3.5x. Covenant leeway was very high on Dec. 31, since leverage was below 1.5x and tangible net worth neared HUF2 billion.

-- Our assumption of slightly positive FOCF in 2012.

-- About EUR1 billion (HUF320 billion) of short-term financial debt. About EUR800 million falls due in 2013, but only EUR130 million is due in 2014.

We assume that MOL should be able to get funding from international or local banks, if need be, and that the company will continue to proactively refinance its committed bank lines well ahead of maturity.

Outlook

The stable outlook balances positive company-specific elements against country-related pressures, as follows. We could rate MOL 'BB+' even if we downgraded Hungary to 'BB'. As positive credit factors, we anticipate that credit metrics will continue to be supported by upstream price realizations and maintained adequate liquidity, as illustrated by significant covenant leeway, material cash balances, and sizable availability under long-term committed bank lines. We assume MOL will exhibit prudent financial policies, including cash flow-funded capex and spending cuts in case of adverse events. As credit weaknesses, we chiefly see country-related factors, including a potentially heightened corporate tax burden. We anticipate low refining profits given the macroeconomic environment and some excess capacity in the industry. We see FFO to debt of 25% as commensurate with the rating.

We believe that rating pressures in 2012 are possible, but would primarily arise from any changes to the creditworthiness of the sovereigns where the company operates. Rating pressures would increase if the rating on Hungary were to be lowered by more than one notch, if the rating of Croatia was to be lowered, or if the T&C (transfer & convertibility) assessment were to move below 'BB+'. Rating pressures would also surface if access to banks or capital markets were to decline. Major acquisitions or significant dividends beyond those contemplated over the plan would also pressure the rating; we view these as unlikely however given the group's financial policies and the uncertain macro-economic environment.

We do not see any upside for the ratings, given the sovereign rating pressures in MOL's core countries.