March 30 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- 3M Co. ---------------------------------------- 30-Mar-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: AA-/Stable/A-1+ Country: United States

State/Province: Minnesota

Primary SIC: Industrial

supplies

Mult. CUSIP6: 604059

Mult. CUSIP6: 60406C

Mult. CUSIP6: 88579E

Mult. CUSIP6: 88579Y

Mult. CUSIP6: 88580C

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

18-Mar-2009 AA-/A-1+ AA-/A-1+

10-Feb-1998 AA/A-1+ AA/A-1+

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings on 3M Co. reflect its "excellent" business risk profile characterized by its leading market positions and good product diversity, as well as its "modest" financial risk profile. With 2011 sales of $29.6 billion; more than 60,000 products for the industrial, consumer, electronics, and life-sciences markets; and a global presence, 3M can generate solid earnings and cash flow throughout business cycles. The company excels at developing new products and leveraging core technologies such as adhesives, films, and abrasives, resulting in returns on capital that consistently exceed 25%. Standard & Poor's Ratings Services believes the broad portfolio effect of diverse end markets, combined with a number of strong, leading brands, offsets the competitive nature of many of its businesses. Manufacturing scale and experience allow economies that lower costs and support margins.