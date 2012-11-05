(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 05 - The deteriorating economic environment in Spain, highlighted by the recent
sovereign downgrade, could compound the difficulties that Spain-based telecommunications
operator Telefonica S.A. (BBB/Watch Neg/A-2) is facing in its domestic market and
adversely affect its liquidity position, says Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today in the
report "What's Behind Our Recent CreditWatch Negative Placement On Spanish
Telecoms Operator Telefonica?."
The report addresses frequent questions we've received from investors since we
placed the 'BBB/A-2' long- and short-term ratings on Telefonica on CreditWatch
negative our Oct.12, 2012, including sovereign-related aspects of this action.
"While our criteria would allow the rating on Telefonica to be up to three
notched above the sovereign rating on Spain (BBB-/Negative/A-3), our analysis
also takes into account our view of the company's stand-alone credit quality,"
said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Xavier Buffon. "In particular, we
believe the Telefonica's liquidity could come under pressure in the currently
difficult economic environment in Spain.
The report says Standard & Poor's currently assesses the company's liquidity
as "adequate," according to its criteria, reflecting Telefonica's refinancing
over the past few months as well as bold dividend cuts that management decided
this year in order to sustain liquidity. Still, we don't think these actions
necessarily remove the risk that Telefonica's liquidity could gradually erode
in the future. This is because we think Telefonica's liquidity needs--notably
for capital expenditures and debt maturities--will remain very high each year
until at least 2016. In other words, we think Telefonica will likely require
significant further refinancing, asset disposals, or additional measures to
maintain adequate liquidity over the medium term. The ability to do this
successfully is inherently uncertain, in our view.
"We anticipate that Telefonica's refinancing will be slightly more costly than
in the past given the capital market perception of southern Europe-based
issuers at present," said Mr. Buffon. "The company expects its debt costs to
be in the 5%-6% range, up from 4.9% at year-end 2011. Recent issuance was well
within, and even at times below Telefonica's target range, which suggests that
higher interest will be manageable for Telefonica's cash flows."
"If we perceived a material risk that, in the challenging sovereign
environment, the company's liquidity situation could erode, we could lower the
rating by one notch," said Mr. Buffon. "This is because we would see a longer
term risk that liquidity could subsequently fall short of our criteria for our
current assessment of the group's liquidity as adequate."