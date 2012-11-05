We base this RAC ratio expectation on our forecast of a customer loan book
reaching around EUR1 billion by 2014. Since 2009, Solfea has offered loans to
fund solar panels (photovoltaic loans or PVL) and regulated interest-free
loans (PTZ, or "pret a taux zero"). The average amount and duration of these
loans is higher than for former core products, which means that new loans are
running out more slowly, and yearly production is piling up more rapidly. We
expect PVL to represent around 40%-50% of Solfea's loan production in the next
couple of years, and PTZ roughly 10%--a substantial proportion.
On the positive side, we expect net income to rise and no distribution of
dividends at least until 2014. We expect net income to progressively increase
on the back of enhanced revenues thanks to a larger loan book coupled with the
maintenance of the net interest margin at a level slightly lower than at
mid-year 2012, and a larger contribution from insurance revenues. This would
be mitigated in our view by a strong increase in overhead expenses driven by
IT investments, and a cost of risk at about 50 basis points (bps).
We factor into our RAC ratio our expectation that Solfea is likely to convert
its EUR15 million of hybrid debt, subscribed by shareholders, into common equity
within the next few months. We previously did not take into account this
hybrid in our calculation of total adjusted capital (TAC), the numerator of
our RAC ratio. This is because we considered its loss absorption features as
not being stringent enough to include it in our calculation, under our hybrid
capital criteria.
The ratings on Solfea continue to factor in our view of its 'a-' anchor,
"weak" business position, "adequate" risk position, "below average" funding,
and "adequate" liquidity, as our criteria define these terms.
The long-term rating is three notches higher than the SACP, reflecting our
assessment of Solfea as a "strategically important" subsidiary of BNP Paribas
Personal Finance (A+/Negative/A-1) through its 50%-owned subsidiary, consumer
finance specialist Laser Cofinoga (not rated). While we also consider Solfea
to be a strategically important subsidiary of GDF SUEZ S.A. (A/Stable/A-1), we
do not incorporate any notches of uplift into the ratings for extraordinary
support to Solfea from this relationship.
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects our view that the economic environment has
become less supportive for French banks and could ultimately weigh on the
resilience of the industry, including Solfea. A potential revision of our
industry risk score for France to '3' from '2' would lower the anchor of the
bank to 'bbb+' from 'a-', which, all other factors remaining equal, would lead
to a downgrade of Solfea.
We could also take a negative rating action if:
-- We revised downward our assessment of Solfea's risk position to
"moderate" from "adequate." This might happen if we considered that Solfea's
loan portfolio, which is highly concentrated on PVL, a still untested product
in our view, was of lower quality than we currently factor into the ratings.
-- We saw BNP Paribas Personal Finance weakening its support by, for
example, lowering its ownership or even reducing its willingness to provide
funding. This could lead us to view Solfea as a "moderately strategic"
subsidiary, rather than a "strategically important" one, as our criteria
define these terms.
-- Solfea's capitalization materially deteriorated, contrary to our
current expectations, below our threshold of a 7% projected RAC ratio. This
might happen if Solfea failed to convert its EUR15 million hybrid into common
equity, or if it experienced faster loan book growth or lower earnings
retention than we currently expect.
We see no rating upside in the next 18-24 months.
Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating A-/Negative/A-2
SACP bbb-
Anchor a-
Business Position Weak (-2)
Capital and Earnings Adequate (0)
Risk Position Adequate (0)
Funding and Liquidity Moderate (-1)
Support +3
GRE Support 0
Group Support +3
Sovereign Support 0
Additional Factors 0
Related Criteria And Research
-- French Banque Solfea Ratings Affirmed At 'A/A-1' On Bank Criteria
Change, Outlook Negative, Dec. 7, 2011
-- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
-- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions,
Nov. 9, 2011
-- Bank Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010
-- Methodology For Mapping Short- And Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings For
Banks, May 4, 2010
-- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
Ratings List
Banque Solfea
Downgraded
To From
Counterparty Credit Rating A-/Negative/A-2 A/Negative/A-1