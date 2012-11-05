(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- The ratings on Cameroon continue to be constrained by infrastructure
gaps, low development, weak GDP per capita growth, vulnerability to external
shocks, financial sector weakness, and high political risk stemming from
uncertainty over presidential succession.
-- However, we believe government debt levels remain moderate and that
Cameroon's membership of the CEMAC zone limits macroeconomic risks.
-- We are therefore affirming our 'B/B' long- and short-term sovereign
credit ratings on Cameroon.
-- The stable outlook balances risks related to the presidential
succession, the fiscal impact of subsidies, the weak financial sector, and
vulnerability to external shocks, against our expectation that the government
will make some efforts toward structural reform, that donor support will
remain strong, that political stability will be maintained, and that economic
growth will accelerate.
Rating Action
On Nov. 5, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B/B' long-
and short-term sovereign credit ratings on the Republic of Cameroon. The
outlook is stable. The transfer and convertibility (T&C) assessment is 'BBB-'.
Rationale
The ratings on Cameroon continue to be constrained by infrastructure gaps, low
development, weak (albeit gently accelerating) GDP per capita growth,
vulnerability to external shocks, financial sector weakness, and high
political risk stemming from uncertainty over presidential succession. The
ratings are supported by the mitigation of macroeconomic risks, particularly
in relation to exchange-rates and inflation, which comes with CEMAC (Economic
Community of Central African States) membership, and moderate government debt
levels since relief was granted under the highly indebted poor country program
(HIPC) and multilateral debt relief initiative (MDRI) in 2006. However, we
expect wider general government deficits to increase the debt stock.