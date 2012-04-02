(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 02 - Fitch Ratings says in a newly-published special report that recent emerging market
debt (EMD) funds' performance and flows suggests an evolution in portfolio management processes
and skills.
Flows to emerging market debt funds have been solid in 2011 attracting USD28bn
(and USD13bn for the first two months of 2012), pushing the sector's assets
under management (AuM) to USD279bn as at the end of February 2012. Local
currency funds attracted about 64% of the flows in 2011, despite a 6.8%
underperformance relative to "hard currency" funds. 2012 marked a reversal of
the trend.
EMD benchmarked funds dominate the sector, with absolute return (AR) funds
representing just 3% of total AuM. However, whilst they are increasingly
diversified, indices do not represent the full opportunity set. Fitch expects to
see more multi-strategy funds (AR or blended currency) or specialised corporate
funds being launched in the next few months.
EMD funds' performance has been heterogeneous and shows a lack of persistency.
Only 11% of funds stay in first or second quartile performance in both the
periods 2005-2008 and 2008-2011. Worse, around 20% of funds moved from top
quartile to bottom quartile (and vice versa) over the same periods.
"The lack of consistency in performance reflects fund managers' difficulties in
adapting style and exposure to changing market regimes: EMD funds investments
remain a beta play," says Manuel Arrive, Senior Director in Fitch's Fund and
Asset Manager Rating team. "Fitch believes that EMD processes can gain from a
better incorporation of global risk drivers, a genuine management of market
exposure and flows as well as an increased separation of economic, credit and
currency research inputs."
As EMD funds are now integrated with global markets, investment processes are
evolving to incorporate global risk factors (including the European debt crisis)
in addition to local drivers such as inflation and growth. This means that EMD
portfolio managers (PMs) have to broaden their macro research horizon to derive
investment themes and top down allocations, while preserving their access to
local intelligence.
In addition, PMs need to enhance their specialised EM credit skills as the
universe of emerging corporate bonds expands. Similarly, currency management
tends to follow a separate decision making process and requires specific trading
skills. This calls for a growing specialisation of staff in credit and foreign
exchange, as two distinct sources of performance.
Finally, PMs should increasingly use sentiment or technical analysis, as well as
overall market exposure (i.e. beta) management to exploit market volatility.
Nevertheless, most fund managers continue to implement a closely indexed
investment approach.
